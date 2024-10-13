Bring THESE 5 plants in your house before Diwali to attract wealth and prosperity in life

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bring THESE 5 plants in your house before Diwali

It is said in Vastu Shastra that everything kept in your house brings some kind of energy to your life. If the right things are kept in the right place, then it brings positive energy and makes your life happy. But if anything is kept in the wrong direction i.e. in its opposite direction, then it starts bringing negative energy to the house.

Similarly, planting trees and plants in the house is also considered auspicious. Yes, if you plant the wrong plants inside the house, then it can also have a negative effect. Today we are telling you about 5 such plants that bring wealth, prosperity, happiness, and positivity to the house. These are also called lucky plants. Before Diwali, you must decorate these plants in the house.

Money Plant: A green money plant adds to the beauty of the house. Planting a money plant brings happiness and wealth to the house. Money plant is also considered good for health. Money plant purifies the air of the house. Money plant easily grows long inside the house. If you do not have it in your house, then buy it today. Jade Plant: The Crassula plant is also known as Jade Plant. This plant is considered very auspicious for the house. It is said in Vastu Shastra that wherever there is a Jade Plant, there is a special grace of Goddess Lakshmi. This brings positive energy inside the house and this plant also attracts wealth towards itself. You can keep it on the right side at the entrance of the house. Bamboo Plant: Bamboo means bamboo plant. Planting bamboo plants is also considered auspicious. It is said that planting bamboo plants brings positive energy to the house. Bamboo is considered a symbol of happiness, peace, and prosperity. You can plant it anywhere on the balcony or inside the house. This plant also grows well in water. White Palash: This plant is also called the plant of Mata Lakshmana. It is said that offering Palash flowers to Mata Lakshmi pleases the Goddess. Planting this plant in the house brings wealth. It also improves the health of the family members. Plant this plant in a large pot. Snake Plant: Snake plant is also included in the list of lucky plants. This plant grows easily with very little maintenance. The snake plant is an indoor plant that requires very little water. Planting snake plants inside the house purifies the air. It also increases the level of oxygen in the house. Planting this plant in the house brings happiness and peace.

