Boney Kapoor’s 26 kg weight loss is simpler than you think Boney Kapoor’s 26 kg weight loss at 69 is proof that age is no barrier. His diet-only approach—and a promise to Sridevi—is the motivation we all need.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor is not in the news for any of his films or new projects. Rather, he has come into the headlines because of his weight loss transformation. Boney Kapoor has surprised everyone with his recent looks. His photos and videos have surfaced on social media, in which his surprising transformation can be seen.

Boney Kapoor is 69 years old, and at this age, he has shocked everyone by losing 26 kg of weight without going to the gym. He focused only on diet and lifestyle, after which he was able to achieve amazing fitness.

Boney Kapoor's weight loss secret

The secret of Boney Kapoor's fitness is that he worked hard on his weight, and only then was he able to reduce it. He controlled his lifestyle as well as his diet and eating habits. According to reports, Boney Kapoor has completely given up dinner. He has only "soup" before sleeping. Not only that, his breakfast consists of only "fruit and juice and jawar roti".

Sridevi’s role in inspiring Boney Kapoor’s fitness journey

Previously, Boney Kapoor disclosed the personal reasons for this big shift in an open conversation about his path. He mentioned how his late wife's support motivated him to lose weight: "My wife Sri used to tell me, 'Boney, first lose weight, then you can fix your hair,'" he said. Despite the difficulty of working out, Kapoor was able to lose weight by sticking strictly to his diet. "I remembered my wife's advice, who wanted me to lose weight before the hair transplant, so I went on a diet and lost about 14 kgs," he stated.

As he continued to consider his metamorphosis, Kapoor related a hilarious viewpoint that other people had about baldness. "They told me bald people are lucky, like Yash Chopra, so I stayed bald for a while," he stated. But in the end, he made the decision to have a hair transplant. "I was finally persuaded to have a hair transplant one day. They planted about 6,000 hairs in three days," Kapoor said.

Boney Kapoor's transformation is really inspiring, and it will surely give us enough motivation to hit the gym.

On the work front, Kapoor is presently working on "No Entry 2" with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. Anees Bazmee is the director of the movie.

