Blue Zone diet can help you live up to 100 years, researchers share list of foods to include in your diet To live a healthy life for a long time, live like the people living in the Blue Zone. Make it a habit to eat these foods and walk every day. Adopt yoga and yogic methods, which will help to improve your lifestyle.

In life, we keep postponing things in the hope of doing them some other time. So get out of the 'some other time' format because life does not give you a chance to retake. Connect with yourself and move forward in life; this is also very important for longevity.

People living in 'Blue Zone Countries' live a 'healthy 100-year' life comfortably. The lifestyle of 'Blue Zone Countries' is very practical and is not difficult to adopt. Riding a bicycle, gardening, walking a lot, climbing stairs, dancing, playing a favourite sport, meeting people, and reading books-—everyone likes these things. And if this is also improving your health, then what can be better than this?

We all need to learn from the 'Blue Zone Countries. There is a need to improve the 'quality of life.' Instead of going to the gym, do household chores. Walk around the house instead of using cars. Sleep for 7 to 8 hours every day. Improve your relationships. Strengthen social-family ties and, most importantly -- give preference to green vegetables, pulses, beans, whole grains, and nuts in your diet. Another thing is to eat less than what you are hungry for. That means fill your stomach 80% and keep 20% empty. This satisfies hunger quickly, and fewer calories help in longevity. The lifestyle of our ancestors was also similar, but in the pursuit of adopting Western culture, we destroyed it.

Now, according to the Mirror UK reports, researchers have identified the five original Blue Zones: Okinawa in Japan, Sardinia in Italy, Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, Ikaria in Greece, and Loma Linda in California.

Although their diets differ in each zone, there are some similarities that specialists think help explain why their people live so long. This entails consuming fewer processed meals and sugars and consuming more "wholesome, nutrient-dense, and fibre-rich foods," such as beans, vegetables, and healthy fats.

In an excerpt posted on BlueZones.com from Dan Buettner's cookbook Blue Zones Kitchen, he described the diet that produced the statistically longest-living individuals.

“None of the Blue Zones centenarians I’ve ever met tried to live to 100,” he said. “No one said at age 50, ‘You know what, I’m going to get on that longevity diet and live another 50 years!’

“They don’t count calories, take vitamins, weigh protein grams, or even read labels. They don’t restrict their food intake—in fact, they all celebrate with food.”

Dan advised eating "at least three" among the list of 10 “Super Blue Foods.”

Beans - all kinds: black beans, pinto beans, garbanzo beans, black-eyed peas, lentils

Greens - spinach, kale, chards, beet tops, fennel tops

Sweet potatoes

Nuts - all kinds: almonds, peanuts, walnuts, sunflower seeds, Brazil nuts, cashews

Olive oil - green, extra-virgin—is usually the best (note that olive oil decomposes quickly, so buy no more than a month’s supply at a time)

Oats - slow-cooking or Irish steel-cut are best

Barley - either in soups, as a hot cereal, or ground in bread

Fruits - all kinds

Green or herbal teas

Turmeric - as a spice or a tea.

He added, “The findings here represent a long-term, statistical, and science-based study. We needed information that was not just anecdotal or based on interviews, visits in the kitchen, or shared meals with individual centenarians."

DISCLAIMER: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)