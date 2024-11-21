Bhagyashree's one exercise can help relieve leg pain instantly, know how to practice it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bhagyashree's one exercise can help relieve leg pain instantly.

Nowadays people are very troubled by leg pain. Even young people have the problem of leg pain. Sometimes the pain increases due to standing for a long time, working while standing or due to a lack of nutrients in the body. The problem of leg pain increases further in winter. Sometimes the pain is so severe that it can disturb sleep. But now, actress Bhagyashree has shared a video on Instagram in which she has shown a very easy exercise to relieve foot pain. It can be done easily by lying on the bed.

In the video, Bhagyashree can be seen sharing tips to relieve foot pain. The actress has shared a simple exercise to get relief from leg pain and while sharing the post, she wrote, 'We all need this on a regular basis. Whether it is just feeling tired / pain in your legs or varicose veins...this will definitely provide you the relief you require. Make sure that your hip is touching the wall, push your legs against the wall and flex your feet to maximize benefit."

Exercise to relieve foot pain

This leg pain-relieving exercise can be easily done by lying on the bed. For this, lie down on your back and raise your legs in the air while placing your hips on a wall or flat surface. Raise your legs and place them perpendicular to the wall, making sure that your feet stay joined together. Stay in this position for 10-20 minutes while focusing on relaxing your legs and breathing deeply. This will provide relief from leg pain, varicose veins and cramps.

What are the benefits?

This is the easiest leg exercise that can be done easily by people of any age. Doing this exercise improves blood circulation. This can reduce swelling of the legs. Doing this exercise daily will provide relief from leg pain. Especially the problem of fatigue or varicose veins can be overcome by this. Apart from this, this exercise is also good for people suffering from sciatica. Doing this exercise provides relief by reducing pressure on the lower back and legs. This helps to stretch the leg muscles and increase flexibility.

