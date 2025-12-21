What is the best time to meditate for mental calm? A neurologist weighs in What is the best time to meditate? A neurologist explains why early morning meditation works best for focus, emotional balance and brain health, and whether evening meditation can be just as effective.

Meditation has moved from an ancient practice to a modern necessity. As stress, poor sleep and constant digital stimulation become part of everyday life, meditation becomes all the more important. While many people ask how to meditate, neurologists say an equally important question is when.

According to Dr Kunal Bahrani, Chairman and Group Director, Neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, timing plays a key role in how effective meditation feels, and how consistently people are able to practise it. Let's dig deeper.

Why is early morning considered the best time to meditate

Neurologists and mindfulness researchers widely agree that early morning, shortly after waking up, is the most effective time for meditation. “At this time, the mind is naturally calmer, distractions are fewer, and the brain is more receptive to focus and mindfulness,” explains Dr Bahrani. “Morning meditation helps set a balanced emotional and cognitive tone for the rest of the day.”

From a neurological perspective, the brain in the early morning is transitioning from sleep-related brain waves to alertness. This makes it simpler to attain meditation with less conflict in the mind, multitasking, and emotional overwhelm.

What science says about morning meditation

Studies have shown the importance of conducting meditation sessions early in the day. A study conducted in 2023 and released on the PubMed Central publication database reported that those who meditated early in the morning had greater continuity, since the routine was least likely to be disrupted.

A recent study published in Mindfulness found that there were beneficial effects of morning meditation on emotional regulation and overall mood, despite poor sleep, on days when subjects did not sleep well. Researchers noted that meditation earlier in the day appeared to buffer stress and improve cognitive resilience. In simple terms, when you meditate early, your brain carries the benefits forward, rather than trying to recover from stress later.

Is evening meditation useful too?

While morning meditation has an edge, experts stress that any meditation is better than none.

Evening meditation, particularly, helps in:

Reducing stress after work

Reducing the active mind before sleep

Leasing of emotions accrued throughout a day

However, according to Dr Bahrani, consistency is what really matters, not perfection. “If morning meditation feels unrealistic for someone, choosing a fixed, distraction-free time later in the day can still deliver meaningful neurological benefits.”

Consistency over the clock

There is no single “perfect” time that fits everyone. The best time to meditate is when you can practise regularly and mindfully. That said, for most people, early morning meditation offers a quieter mind, fewer distractions and stronger long-term benefits, both emotionally and cognitively.

In a world that constantly demands attention, starting the day with even 10 quiet minutes of meditation can be a powerful way to protect mental health, sharpen focus and create emotional balance that lasts well beyond the morning.

