Expert take: Joint pain in your 30s? These simple foods and exercises can help Your joints start ageing earlier than you think. We spoke to Dr Chandrashekhar Dixit, Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Jupiter Hospital, about the best foods and exercises to protect joint health before 40. Here’s how to prevent stiffness and pain early on.

New Delhi:

Most people think joint care begins after pain starts, but that’s already too late. Your joints, by the time you hit 40, have been through years of stress, posture strain, and nutritional neglect. They’ve carried you through workdays, workouts, and weekends, often without the care they deserve.

To understand when and how to start protecting them, we reached out to Dr Chandrashekhar Dixit, Consultant - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement Surgeon at Jupiter Hospital, who shared that joint health is not an “old age concern” anymore. “Even people in their 20s and 30s are showing early signs of wear and stiffness,” he says. “The good news is, your joints can be strengthened and protected with the right foods and exercises before it’s too late.”

Foods that keep joints young and strong

Dr Dixit says your diet plays a much larger role in joint health than most realise. “Every meal you eat can either protect your cartilage or wear it away,” he notes.

1. Omega-3 rich foods

Include salmon, flaxseeds, walnuts, and chia seeds, which help reduce inflammation and stiffness in joints.

2. Calcium and Vitamin D

For strong bones, add milk, curd, tofu, and leafy greens. Step out in the morning sun to help your body naturally make vitamin D, critical for calcium absorption.

3. Collagen-rich foods

Oranges, berries, bell peppers, and amla contain Vitamin C, which is needed to manufacture collagen, the protein that maintains cartilage's flexibility and joints' cushioning.

4. Avoid joint saboteurs

Cut down on refined sugar, deep-fried snacks, and processed food. These increase inflammation and accelerate cartilage wear. “Even the healthiest knees can’t survive a junk-food lifestyle,” warns Dr Dixit.

Workouts that strengthen, not strain

High-impact workouts may look impressive, but they can damage joints over time. “Low-impact, joint-friendly exercises are ideal for long-term health,” Dr Dixit says.

Swimming – minimises joint pressure while strengthening muscles.

Cycling – enhances knee flexibility and stamina.

Brisk walking – enhances circulation without overburdening the knees.

Yoga and stretching – support posture and balance.

Adding light strength training twice a week can help build muscle support around joints, reducing daily strain. If your job involves sitting for long periods, stand up or stretch every 30 minutes; even small breaks matter.

Joint problems don’t arrive overnight; they build up silently. Start early, nourish well, and move consistently. “Your 30s are the decade to invest in your future mobility,” says Dr Dixit. “Care for your joints now, and they’ll carry you easily at 60, and beyond.”

Also read: World Arthritis Day 2025: Know about early symptoms and modern treatments