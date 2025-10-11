World Arthritis Day 2025: Know about early symptoms and modern treatments Over 350M people live with arthritis worldwide. On World Arthritis Day 2025, learn about symptoms, support, and how regenerative therapy offers new hope for improved quality of life.

New Delhi:

What if waking up from sleep, as easy as turning around a door lock, climbing stairs, and holding a cup, feels like a battle to your body? This is the everyday reality for worldwide patients with arthritis.

According to Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher and Founder of StemRx Hospital and Research Centre. Arthritis is a huge term that consists of around 100 types of joint diseases and conditions. Osteoarthritis (OA) is a common, where the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones degenerates over a period of time. Arthritis affects anybody, respective of age and background.

The fact that over 350 million people worldwide live with some kind of arthritis, including children, teenagers, and adults. We all will know someone in our family and community who struggles with arthritis. The pain and stiffness can make simple tasks like walking, cooking, or even typing feel daunting.

Awareness about arthritis is crucial because many people only understand the condition when it impacts them or someone they care about. By spreading awareness, we can foster empathy and support for those affected. Knowing early symptoms like joint pain and swelling will lead to better treatment of the disease. Knowing about arthritis enables friends and family to provide better support, practically and emotionally. Educating individuals about the conditions helps make lifestyle changes, maintain a healthy weight and exercise regularly, which helps significantly to improve better quality of life.

Cell-based therapy for arthritis; Regenerative therapy makes use of cells to regenerate damaged tissues and reduce inflammation. The treatment can eventually decrease pain and inflammation, enhance mobility and improve the quality of life for patients. Furthermore, each treatment is personalised, addressing the specific needs of the patient, which promisingly leads to better outcomes than conventional treatments.

On World Arthritis Day, let us remind ourselves of the role in supporting those affected by arthritis. Raising awareness and showing kindness, where we can help create a more understanding and supportive environment for patients. So, let’s spread the word and make a difference together!

