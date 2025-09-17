7 common bathroom mistakes that can secretly make you sick From leaving the toilet lid open to sharing towels, small bathroom habits can harm your health. Discover 7 mistakes you should avoid for better hygiene.

The bathroom is one of the most used spaces in every house, but it is also a place where there are germs, bacteria, and hidden health risks. Your bathroom is meant to be a place of hygiene and cleanliness, but certain everyday habits can unknowingly expose you to germs, infections, and health problems.

From poor hygiene practices to overlooked cleaning routines, the way you use and maintain your bathroom can significantly impact your health. Read on to know some common mistakes that people make, which can make them sick.

Common bathroom mistakes that make you sick

Not Washing Hands Properly: One of the biggest mistakes is not washing your hands properly after using the toilet. Many people rinse quickly without soap, which leaves behind bacteria and viruses that can spread through touch. Washing for at least 20 seconds with soap is crucial to prevent infections. Leaving the Toilet Lid Open While Flushing: Flushing with the lid open causes “toilet plume,” where tiny droplets containing bacteria and germs are released into the air and settle on nearby surfaces like toothbrushes, towels, and sinks. Always close the lid before flushing to reduce contamination. Keeping a Wet Bathroom Environment: Bathrooms that remain damp can become breeding grounds for mold, mildew, and harmful bacteria. Excess moisture can cause respiratory issues and skin infections. Make sure there’s proper ventilation by using an exhaust fan, keeping windows open, or wiping down wet surfaces. Sharing Towels: Towels collect bacteria and moisture easily, making them a hotspot for germs. Sharing towels with others can spread fungal infections, acne, or skin rashes. Always use your own towel and wash it regularly to maintain hygiene. Storing Toothbrushes Incorrectly: Keeping toothbrushes too close to the toilet or storing them in a closed, damp container can lead to bacterial growth. It’s best to keep them upright in a holder, away from the toilet, and allow them to air-dry properly. Using Old or Damp Loofahs: Loofahs are popular for exfoliation, but they trap dead skin cells, soap, and moisture, which creates an ideal environment for bacteria and mold. Using old or damp loofahs can lead to skin infections. Replace them regularly and let them dry completely between uses. Not Cleaning Regularly: Skipping deep cleaning of bathroom surfaces like tiles, faucets, and handles allows bacteria and mold to build up. These areas often collect germs that can cause stomach infections, allergies, or skin problems.

