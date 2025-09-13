5 common bathroom mistakes women make Small mistakes in the bathroom can cause big health issues. Here are the most common hygiene mistakes women make and how to avoid them.

New Delhi:

Maintaining good personal hygiene and self-care routines doesn’t stop at skincare or eating healthy—it begins right inside your bathroom. This space, often used daily for quick showers or rushed grooming, can directly affect your health if not maintained properly.

From skin infections to urinary tract problems, many common mistakes in the bathroom can lead to serious issues if ignored. By understanding these habits and correcting them early, women can protect themselves from unnecessary health risks and keep their hygiene in check.

Common bathroom mistakes you shouldn’t make

1. Overusing Harsh Intimate Washes

A lot of women believe that using strong soaps or intimate washes keeps them cleaner. However, harsh products can disturb the natural pH balance and lead to irritation or infections. Mild, pH-balanced cleansers or just water are safer options.

2. Leaving Wet Towels and Loofahs

Damp towels and loofahs become breeding grounds for bacteria and fungi. Reusing them without proper drying can cause skin infections. Always dry towels in sunlight and replace loofahs every few weeks.

3. Sitting on Public Toilet Seats Without Protection

Using public toilets without seat covers or tissues can expose women to harmful germs. Carrying disposable seat covers or sanitizing wipes is a good way to reduce the risk of infections.

4. Holding in Urine for Too Long

Some women tend to delay using the washroom, especially in public places. Holding urine for long periods increases the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs). It’s important to urinate when you have the urge, as it helps to maintain bladder health.

5. Improper Hair Disposal

Leaving fallen hair in the drain or sink not only clogs pipes but also creates an unhygienic environment. Properly collecting and disposing of hair after grooming keeps the bathroom clean.

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to coffee: Try these best caffeine-free drinks for morning energy