Ayurveda Day 2025: Natural remedies every woman can try for hormonal balance

Ayurveda Day is observed every year on September 23. The day honors the ancient Indian system of natural healing that focuses on holistic health and wellness. The theme for this year is “Ayurveda for People & Planet”. With women increasingly facing health challenges like PCOS, irregular cycles, and hormonal imbalances, Ayurveda offers safe and time-tested solutions.

Unlike quick fixes, Ayurveda can give you long-term lifestyle changes, mindful practices and more that can help restore your health. From herbs to daily rituals, and dietary adjustments, Ayurveda can help regulate hormones and support women’s health. Read on to know some natural remedies every woman can try for hormonal balance.

Natural remedies for hormonal balance

Ashwagandha for Stress Relief

Ashwagandha is a herb that is known to reduce cortisol levels and support thyroid and adrenal health. It helps to manage stress, indirectly helping regulate reproductive hormones.

Shatavari for Reproductive Health

Also known as the “queen of herbs” for women, Shatavari helps balance oestrogen and supports menstrual health. It is often recommended for irregular cycles, PMS, and menopause symptoms.

Yoga and Pranayama

Yoga poses like Bhujangasana (cobra pose) and breathing techniques such as Anulom Vilom can help calm the nervous system, improve blood circulation, and balance hormones.

Abhyanga

Massaging the body with warm sesame or coconut oil helps to improve lymphatic flow, reduce stress, and nourish the reproductive system.

Ayurvedic Diet

A diet rich in whole grains, seasonal vegetables, fresh fruits, ghee, and herbal teas can help balance the three doshas (Vata, Pitta, Kapha). Avoiding processed and fried foods can help reduce hormonal imbalances.

Herbal Teas with Cinnamon and Fennel

Cinnamon helps improve insulin sensitivity, while fennel seeds help in digestion and reduce menstrual cramps. Together, they improve hormonal balance and gut health.

Adequate Sleep

Ayurveda focuses on following the body’s circadian rhythm. Going to bed early, waking up with the sunrise, and maintaining regular meal times can help regulate hormones and improve overall well-being.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

