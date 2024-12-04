Are you a biker? Follow THESE tips during winter while riding your motorcycle to protect yourself from cold

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Winter tips for bikers to stay away from cold.

Some people like to travel on bikes. But whenever the weather is at its peak, travelling on a motorcycle or any other two-wheeler becomes very difficult. People somehow tolerate rain and heat, but riding a bike in winter is no less than a challenge in itself. Some people like riding a bike in winter. But when the fog starts increasing, visibility starts decreasing and the body also does not support you, then riding a bike becomes very difficult. In December and January, the cold winds pierce the chest and reach inside the body. Hands, feet, nose and the whole body become numb due to the cold. In such a situation, if you also travel by bike in winter, then definitely take these measures to avoid the cold.

How to protect bike riders from colds

If you want to travel on a bike in winter, then first of all pack yourself. Go out of the house only wearing gear like riding jackets, gloves and helmets. This will make you feel less cold. People riding a bike should always go out wearing a helmet.

Those who travel on two-wheelers should always wear multiple layers of clothes. First of all, wear a body warmer inside. Wear a sweater over it and then an airproof jacket so that the air does not pass through. With this, you can protect yourself from the cold on the bike.

If you do not have a windproof jacket, then there is a very simple solution for this. Put a thick layer of newspaper inside your normal jacket or sweater. Cover your chest and waist properly with a thick layer of newspaper. This will prevent the wind from entering your body.

Carry thick socks and boots in winter. Do not forget to wear knee and elbow caps while travelling on a bike in winter. This will reduce the feeling of cold. Cover your mouth with a woollen and warm cloth under the helmet. This will reduce the cold winds on your face. Always keep the helmet mirror in front of your eyes. Try to wear 2-3 layers of clothes on your feet as well.