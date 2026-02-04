Anaya Bangar to undergo gender-affirming surgery in March: What it is, why family support matters, and myths Anaya Bangar is set to undergo gender-affirming surgery in March, a moment that has brought wider attention to trans healthcare. We break down what gender-affirming surgery involves, why family support plays a critical role, and the common myths and misconceptions that still surround it.

New Delhi:

Cricketer and trans-rights advocate Anaya Bangar is nearing a moment she has waited years for. In March, she will undergo gender-affirming surgery, a decision shaped by long-term therapy, medical evaluations and deep personal clarity. This time, though, she is not navigating it alone.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Anaya shared that emotional and financial support from her family made all the difference. What began as a solitary journey slowly turned into one backed by understanding at home. Her story naturally opens up a wider conversation. One that goes beyond her. About what gender-affirming surgery actually means. And why support systems matter far more than people realise.

What is gender-affirming surgery and why it matters

Gender-affirming surgery is part of gender-affirming care. A medical approach that helps align a person’s body with their gender identity. It can include different procedures, depending entirely on the individual, their needs and their choices.

What often gets missed in public conversations is this. Surgery is not about appearance. Or approval. For many trans people, it is about easing long-standing distress and finally feeling at ease in their own bodies. Global medical organisations recognise gender-affirming care as legitimate, evidence-based healthcare. Not a trend. Not a shortcut.

It is also important to say this clearly. Not every trans person wants surgery. And not everyone needs it. There is no single path. What matters is informed choice and access to safe care.

Why family support changes outcomes in gender-affirming care

Support from family can change everything. Emotionally and practically. Acceptance reduces isolation. It lowers anxiety. It makes recovery safer. It allows people to focus on healing instead of survival.

Anaya has spoken about how things shifted once her parents truly saw her for who she is. That sense of being believed in. Backed. Respected. Research consistently shows that trans people with supportive families experience better mental health outcomes and more stability during medical transitions.

Support does not always arrive instantly. Sometimes it takes time. Conversations. Watching someone live their truth. But when it does come, it has real impact.

Common myths and misconceptions around gender-affirming surgery

One of the biggest myths is that gender-affirming surgery is impulsive. In reality, it usually follows years of therapy, assessments and reflection. Another misconception is that people pursue it for attention. Most describe it as one of the most private decisions of their lives.

There is also a tendency to frame the issue around fear. Especially in public debates. Medical experts repeatedly stress that healthcare decisions should be evidence-based, not driven by assumptions or discomfort.

At the centre of it all is a simple truth. Gender-affirming surgery is healthcare. Support improves outcomes. And dignity should not depend on public approval.

