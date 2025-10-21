Anaya and father Sanjay Bangar share frame for first time since her transformation, picture goes viral Anaya Bangar shared a picture with her family, including her father, Sanjay Bangar on the occasion of Diwali. The picture has gone viral now as she had earlier revealed her struggle to play cricket after the transformation and also about her complex relationship with her father.

New Delhi:

Anaya Bangar, on Tuesday, sparked widespread attention on social media on Tuesday (October 21) by sharing a family photo on the occasion of Diwali. Her father, Sanjay Bangar, who is also a former India cricketer and former batting coach, also featured in the picture, even as Anaya penned a heartfelt note as a caption, hinting at getting closer to her family after the transformation.

"Light feels different this year - softer, steadier, closer to home," she wrote on her official Instagram account. The reason that her picture has gone viral is that Anaya had revealed earlier this year that she shares a complex relationship with her father. She had hoped then that Sanjay Bangar will stand besides her one day.

"My relationship with my father is complex, like many families navigating change. I hope that one day he will find a way to stand beside me," she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Here's Anaya Bangar's photo with her family

Anaya Bangar's revelations

Anaya Bangar has faced a lot of difficulties in her life ever since she transformed herself. In an interview with Lallantop earlier this year, she got suicidal thoughts after deciding to take hormone therapy to become a woman. She had also revealed the conversation with Sanjay Bangar, who clearly told her that there wouldn't be a place for her to play cricket.

"He was just stating the fact that there's no place for me in cricket. I had to take a stand for myself. I did get suicidal thoughts as it felt like the entire world was against me, and the decision I took has now left me with no space in this system," Anaya had said. "Even basic opportunities and rights are no longer there for me. I still had space for myself from the family point of view. But it wasn't there in society, cricket or the external world," she added.