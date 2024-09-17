Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Know date, muhurat, puja rituals, history, significance and more about the festival

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Know date, muhurat, rituals

Anant Chaturdashi is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm, marking the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Anant Chaturdashi is observed on the 14th day of the waxing moon in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, the festival is observed on September 17. Here's all you need to know about this festival:

Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Muhurat

The auspicious time for performing the puja may vary based on local customs and individual traditions. According to Drik Pachang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Anant Chaturdashi puja muhurat - 06:12 AM to 11:44 AM

Duration - 05 Hours 32 Mins

Chaturdashi Tithi begins - 3:10 PM on September 16, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi ends - 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024

Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Puja Rituals

The rituals of Anant Chaturdashi are rich in tradition and devotion. Here are the key steps typically involved:

Preparation: Devotees begin the day by performing a purifying bath and dressing in clean, traditional clothes.

Puja Setup: A sacred space is set up with an image or idol of Lord Vishnu, along with offerings such as flowers, fruits, and sweets. The main ritual involves the worship of a sacred thread called the "Anant Sutra."

Anant Sutra: The Anant Sutra is a special thread tied around the wrist of devotees as a symbol of Lord Vishnu’s protection and blessings. It is believed to bring prosperity and remove obstacles.

Puja Ceremony: The puja includes reciting hymns and prayers dedicated to Lord Vishnu, offering flowers and food, and performing aarti (a ritual of waving lighted lamps).

Immersion of Ganesh Idols: The festival also marks the immersion (Visarjan) of Ganesh idols, symbolizing the end of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Devotees carry the idols to water bodies with much fanfare and prayer.

Fasting and Offerings: Many devotees observe a fast on this day and make offerings of coconuts, sweets, and other sacred items.

Anant Chaturdashi 2024: History and Significance

Anant Chaturdashi has deep historical and religious roots. The festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped as the eternal and supreme deity in Hinduism. It is believed that observing this day with devotion and sincerity helps in securing divine blessings, removing negative influences, and ensuring prosperity.

The festival also commemorates the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a major celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom and prosperity. The immersion of Ganesh's idols symbolizes the return of the deity to his celestial abode and his promise to return in the next year.

Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Cultural and Social Aspects

Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated with great enthusiasm in various parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It is a time for community gatherings, cultural events, and festive meals. The festival fosters a sense of unity and devotion among the participants.

In summary, Anant Chaturdashi is a cherished festival that combines religious fervor with cultural traditions. It marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and serves as an opportunity for devotees to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a prosperous and obstacle-free life.

