Pitru Paksha 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals, history, significance and more about Shraddha

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Pitru Paksha 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals

Paksha is a significant 16-day period in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to paying homage to one's ancestors. It is observed with special rituals known as Shraddha, where offerings are made to honor the departed souls of family members. According to Hindu beliefs, this period is considered highly auspicious for seeking blessings from ancestors and ensuring their peace in the afterlife.

Pitru Paksha 2024: Date

In 2024, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 17 and end on October 2. The concluding day is called Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya, which is considered the most significant day of this period.

Pitru Paksha 2024: Shubh Muhurat

During Pitru Paksha, performing Shraddha during the appropriate muhurats (auspicious time) is crucial. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Kutup Muhurat: 11:51 AM to 12:41 PM (Duration: 49 minutes)

Rohina Muhurat: 12:41 PM to 1:30 PM (Duration: 49 minutes)

Aparahna Kaal: 1:30 PM to 3:57 PM (Duration: 2 hours, 27 minutes)

Purnima Tithi starts: 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024.

Purnima Tithi finishes: 8:04 AM on September 18, 2024.

These timings vary depending on the location and day, but generally, the mid-afternoon (known as Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat) is considered ideal. Consulting a local pandit or Hindu calendar (Panchang) can help determine the best timing for your observance.

Pitru Paksha 2024: Rituals

The main ritual during Pitru Paksha is the Shraddha ceremony, performed to honor the ancestors. Here’s how it is typically conducted:

Tarpan: Offering water mixed with sesame seeds to ancestors, asking for their blessings.

Pind Daan: Balls made of rice, barley, and flour (pindas) are offered to the deceased souls.

Feeding Brahmins: After the rituals, Brahmins or poor people are fed, as it is believed to bring merit to the souls of the ancestors.

Charity: Donating food, clothes, and essentials to the needy is also considered an important part of the Shraddha ceremony.

People also avoid celebrating festivals or engaging in auspicious activities like weddings during this period, focusing entirely on remembering and honoring their ancestors.

Pitru Paksha 2024: History

The origins of Pitru Paksha are rooted in ancient Hindu scriptures, particularly the Mahabharata. The story of Karna, a key figure in the Mahabharata, is often cited. After Karna’s death, his soul ascended to the afterlife, where he received immense wealth but no food. When he questioned this, he was told that while alive, he had donated gold and wealth but had never offered food to his ancestors. To amend this, Karna was allowed to return to earth and perform Shraddha for his ancestors, leading to the inception of this tradition.

Pitru Paksha 2024: Significance

Pitru Paksha holds immense spiritual importance. It is believed that during these 16 days, the souls of the ancestors descend to earth to receive offerings and blessings from their descendants. Offering Shraddha during this period not only brings peace to the departed souls but also ensures prosperity and happiness for the living family members.

Observing Pitru Paksha with devotion is said to help reduce ancestral debts (Pitru Rin) and bring harmony to one's life. By remembering and honoring the departed, individuals connect with their lineage and seek the spiritual guidance of their ancestors.

ALSO READ: Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends