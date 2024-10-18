ALERT! Fake potatoes are being sold in the market, know tricks to identify

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know tricks to identify fake potatoes.

These days people are playing with their health for the sake of making a profit from a few rupees. In the last few years, the business of adulterated goods has grown rapidly. Especially when festivals come, food items are adulterated a lot. Now potatoes are also being adulterated. Yes, these days fake potatoes are being sold in large quantities in the market. Many types of chemicals are mixed in this potato and it is being sold at a higher price in the shops. Are you also buying fake potatoes? Identify it with this trick.

Recently, a large quantity of fake potatoes was seized in a raid in Ballia, UP. Many harmful chemicals have been added to make these potatoes look fresh and new. Due to this people may mistakenly buy the potatoes thinking they are new.

How to identify fake potatoes?

Real and fake potatoes can be identified by their smell. If the potato is real, it will have a natural smell. Whereas fake potatoes have a chemical smell and their colour leaves a mark on the hand.

You can check the potato by cutting it. If it is a real potato, then it will be of almost the same colour from inside and outside. Whereas the colour of a fake potato will be different from the inside. Check it once after removing the soil from the potato.

The third way is to check by dipping the potato in the mud. Fake potato can float in water because some chemicals are applied to it. Whereas real and fresh potato sinks in water. It is so heavy and solid.

The dirt on the fake potato will dissolve in water, whereas the dirt on the real fresh potato sometimes does not get cleaned even after rubbing and its peel is also very thin which starts coming off while removing the dirt.

Fake potatoes are dangerous to health

According to doctors, fake potatoes can prove to be dangerous for your health. The colours and chemicals added to it can harm your kidneys and liver. Using such vegetables for a long time affects kidney function. Eating such potato vegetables can cause stomach swelling, constipation and loss of appetite.

