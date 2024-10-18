Packaging to Colour: 5 ways to recognise fake synthetic paneer at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 ways to recognise fake synthetic paneer at home.

In most Indian households, Indian cottage cheese, known as paneer, is now one of the most demanding food items. Its soft and creamy texture makes it a popular ingredient in many dishes like palak paneer, shahi paneer, and paneer tikka. Due to the high demand for paneer, people started using fake synthetic paneer. It is essential to know how to identify fake synthetic paneer back home. Here are 5 ways to identify fake synthetic paneer at home:

Check the texture

One of the most important things that declares the authenticity of paneer is its texture. Real paneer is soft and crumbly in texture, and on the other hand, hard and rubbery synthetic paneer is a faux. To check the texture you simply need to press it gently with your finger. If it crumbles easily, then it's most probably a real paneer. But if it feels dense and does not crumble easily, it is likely to be a forgery.

Check the colour

Authentic paneer has a pale white colour whereas synthetic paneer is more white. This is because synthetic paneer contains add-ons and chemicals that cause it to appear brighter white. As an old saying goes "Test between white paper towel by placing a small portion of paneer on it. If it leaves a white residue, it should be fake.

Smell the paneer

Paneer made from the cheese will have a milky, slightly sour smell, just like natural yoghurt. Due to added chemicals, synthetic paneer will smell artificial. However, to test this take a small piece of paneer and sniff it, if it smells strong or bad then most probably you are dealing with fake paneer.

Water testing

This is quite a simple yet effective way to check if the paneer is real or fake. Take a small piece of paneer and drop it into warm water in a bowl. If the paneer dissolves or disintegrates in the water, then it is most probably a fake synthetic paneer. Real paneer never dissolves in water and maintains its shape.

Look at the packaging

Another way you can easily identify fake synthetic paneer is by looking at its packaging. Genuine paneer is sold in blocks or cubes, whilst fake synthetic paneer, with its pound form, may arrive shredded or powdered. This is because it is easily mixed from milk powder and chemicals in that state to be packaged as loose particles. Moreover, check the add and preservatives that would seal your paneer as not genuine.

