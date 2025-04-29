Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Donate these things on the auspicious day to seek blessings from ancestors Shopping on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious, and charity is also of great importance on this day. The charity done on this day brings you the blessings of the gods and ancestors. Let us know what things you should donate on this day.

On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, people who believe in Hinduism buy gold, silver, etc. It is believed that shopping on this day brings happiness and prosperity to the house, and one gets Akshaya fruits. Akshaya Tritiya is a day when there is an Abujh Muhurta; that is, there is no need to see the Muhurta on this day to do any auspicious work. Along with this, people also get auspicious results by donating on this day. By donating on this day, the gods and goddesses and your ancestors are happy and bless you. Let us know which things should be donated on the day of Akshaya Tritiya.

Water

Donating water on Akshaya Tritiya is considered extremely auspicious. You can also offer sherbet to passersby on this day. In the scriptures, donating water is considered equivalent to donating gold. If possible, you can donate a pot full of water to someone on this day.

Food

Donating food is called Mahadaan. Therefore, you should donate food. By donating rice, wheat, etc., or by cooking food and feeding the needy, you get the blessings of ancestors. Also, donating food brings happiness and prosperity in your life.

Clothes

On Akshaya Tritiya, you can also donate clothes to the needy people. Especially donating red and yellow clothes on this day strengthens the planets in your horoscope. You can also donate clothes to an orphanage or old age home on this day; by doing this, you will also get spiritual satisfaction.

Jaggery

Jaggery is associated with the Sun, and according to astrology, the Sun represents the soul, father and ancestors. In such a situation, if you donate jaggery on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, then you get the blessings of the Sun God as well as the ancestors. Not only this, but by doing this, the obstacles coming into your life also get removed.

Rock salt

Rock salt is considered to be related to the planet Venus, which provides material comforts. Along with this, due to being obtained from the sea, Goddess Lakshmi is also related to salt. Therefore, if you donate rock salt on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, then you get material comforts, and you also get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

