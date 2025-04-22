Akshaya Tritiya 2025: When is Akha Teej? Know date, time, rituals and significance Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be the Yugadi date in the scriptures. Auspicious works can be done at any time on this day. Therefore, we need to know the exact date, time, rituals, and significance of Akha Teej.

New Delhi:

Akshaya Tritiya, which is also known as Akha Teej, is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. It is believed that the charity and good deeds done on the day of Akshaya Tritiya do not get wasted. There is importance in worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day. This brings happiness and prosperity to the house. Starting new work on this day is considered auspicious. Now, let's know when Akshaya Tritiya is, the auspicious time and the importance of this day.

When will Akshaya Tritiya be celebrated?

Tritiya Tithi will start from 5.32 pm on April 29, and Tritiya Tithi will remain till 2.13 pm on April 30. Due to Udaya Tithi, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30. There is an Abujh Muhurta on this day, so any work can be started at any time. Gold, property, or a vehicle can be purchased. In the scriptures, it has been called Yugadi Tithi, that is, the era started on this day, so there is no Muhurta Dosh on this day. Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the Abujh Muhurat.

Akshaya Tritiya rituals

On the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. Take pictures or idols of Lakshmi Narayan and start worshipping them. Apply sandalwood tilak to Lord Vishnu and kumkum to Goddess Lakshmi. Offer yellow flowers to Lord Vishnu and lotus flowers to Goddess Lakshmi. Then offer barley, wheat, sattu, cucumber, gram lentils, jaggery, etc. After that, you can also narrate the story of Lakshmi Narayan. Finally, do the aarti.

On this day, you can feed Brahmins and donate to the poor. According to the religious beliefs, the virtue obtained from the worship, donations, mantra chanting, havan, etc., done on this day is inexhaustible. It is believed that the virtue earned on the day brings continuous happiness and prosperity to a person's life.

Akshaya Tritiya Significance

It is believed that Ganga descended on earth on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The beginning of Satyug, Dwaparyug, and Tretayug is calculated from this day. On this day, the sixth form of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram, was born. Similarly, the pilgrimage to the four Dhams located in Uttarakhand also starts on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri are opened.

It is believed that the work started on Akshaya Tritiya grows by leaps and bounds. Similarly, sinful acts should not be committed on this day. Just as virtuous deeds do not decay, similarly, sinful acts also remain with man.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Offer these things as prasad to Bajrangbali to get infinite blessings from Kesari Nandan