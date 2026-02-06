Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj says she lost 20 kg in 6 months; opens up on using Rs 40K weekly injections Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj has opened up about her dramatic 20 kg weight loss in six months. She revealed that after struggling with PCOD, hypothyroidism and injuries, medically prescribed Mounjaro injections played a key role in her transformation.

New Delhi:

Stand-up comic and digital creator Aishwarya Mohanraj has quietly become the subject of major curiosity online. Over the past few months, followers began noticing a dramatic physical shift in her posts. Sharper features. Noticeable weight loss. A very different on-screen presence.

She had been sharing bits of her fitness routine earlier, but then went offline for a stretch due to an injury. When she returned, the transformation was hard to miss. Speculation picked up quickly, which is what eventually led her to address it openly in a YouTube video posted on February 6.

When Aishwarya Mohanraj’s weight gain began

Aishwarya explained that her earliest weight loss phase was fairly conventional. Diet discipline, regular workouts, staying hydrated and hitting 10,000 steps daily. At one point in early 2021, she weighed around 51 kilos. But within six months, that number climbed to nearly 70 kilos. Medical tests later revealed PCOD and hypothyroidism, both of which run in her family and can complicate weight regulation significantly. She was initially prescribed thyroid medication and birth control pills. However, she chose to stop them after experiencing mood-related side effects. Doctors later shifted her to metformin once her PCOD was linked to insulin resistance.

When Aishwarya Mohanraj was diagnosed with clinical depression

Alongside the physical changes, she was also diagnosed with clinical depression. She described that period as deeply disorienting, saying she felt she was “spreading like ginger”. Body image struggles intensified. Her biggest fixation became her double chin. “My most insane and biggest insecurity was my double chin. I stopped making videos. I stopped coming online because I couldn't see myself.” That discomfort eventually pushed her away from social media for a while.

When workouts stopped working for Aishwarya Mohanraj

In January 2025, she decided to reset her goals. This time, she was focused less on the weighing scale and more on achieving a defined jawline. She hired a trainer and nutritionist and committed to structured workouts. Measurements shifted, but the scale barely moved. Then came another setback. She developed severe foot pain, later diagnosed as plantar fasciitis. Around the same time, her uric acid levels spiked. Doctors advised her to pause workouts completely, which disrupted her progress and led to some regain.

When Mounjaro changed things for Aishwarya Mohanraj

Her weight-loss trajectory altered when she was prescribed Mounjaro, a drug used to regulate blood sugar in type 2 diabetes and also prescribed in certain weight management cases. She shared that the impact was almost immediate. “That month, I lost 4 kilograms. I took this drug every week for 6 months. In these 6 months, my weight reduced from 74 kilograms to 52 kilograms. It’s rapid. It’s mad.” In total, she dropped around 20 kilos across six months.

Side effects and realities behind the results

The transformation came with trade-offs. “The first month, I had intense nausea… I lost a lot of hair. And how f**king expensive this drug is… It’s Rs 40,000 per shot.” She was candid about both the physical side effects and the financial strain, making it clear the process wasn’t effortless or glamorous.

Aishwarya Mohanraj’s take on “natural” weight loss pressure

Aishwarya also spoke about the online judgement around medically assisted weight loss. She acknowledged that natural methods remain the most sustainable for many, but added that bodies respond differently. “Just because something is easy doesn't mean it's wrong… Find reliable people, get help, and fix things however you can because this is your only life.” Her closing advice was direct and practical. “Consult a doctor.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

