India U19 break all-time record with jaw-dropping batting show in World Cup final against England India put up a show with the bat as they slammed up a huge total of 411/9 in the U19 World Cup 2026 final against England. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the star with the bat as the opener put up a jaw-dropping display. Meanwhile, India have created a major record.

New Delhi:

India U19 have shattered an all-time record with their jaw-dropping performance in the World Cup 2026 final against England at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, February 6. Led by a record-breaking 175 from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India piled up a mammoth 411/9 in their 50 overs in Harare.

Suryavanshi was in a jaw-dropping touch in the final as he slammed 175 from just 80 balls. He threatened to slam a double century but fell agonisingly short as he was nicked behind Manny Lumsden. But his knock was laced with 15 sixes and as many fours as he created the record for most sixes in a U19 innings. His 175 is now the highest in a U19 World Cup final, well ahead of the 111 that Unkmut Chand scored in the 2012 showdown.

While Suryavanshi shattered a few records, the Indian U19 team has also achieved an all-time milestone during their summit clash against the English side. The 411/9 that India posted is now the highest ever in a 50-over ICC final in men's cricket.

The previous record belonged to Australia, who had hit a jaw-dropping 359/2 in the 2003 World Cup final against India. Meanwhile, in the U19 circuit, Australia’s 253/7 against India in 2024 final was the highest score in the age-level tournament.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. "We will bat first. It looks like a very good pitch, little bit hard and we will try to put up a good target. It (semifinal pitch) was a really batting pitch, so the boys also played really well and they showed good batsmanship, so that was nice for us. We'll just play our natural game and keep it simple. Not to complicate things, just play our cricket. Same team," India captain Ayush Mhatre said at the toss.

"We were looking to bowl first, actually. We know it's a good wicket and it's going to stay pretty good throughout the day. So, yeah, we feel like it's a good chasing around. (playing the final at a different venue) Great session. It all looks nice and fresh and, yeah, we're ready to go. But I think it's just how quickly we can adapt to these conditions. Obviously, slightly different, but we think it's going to be a good surface. If it's going to do anything, maybe a bit earlier this morning. (what was said in the team talk) We've just taken all the pressure off the boys and said just go and play with freedom. Do what we've done so well this tournament, play our game and, yeah, go and enjoy it. We have one change," England skipper rew said at the toss.