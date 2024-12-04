5 tips from an expert to manage digestive health during wedding season

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 tips from an expert to manage digestive health during the wedding season.

The wedding season is a time of celebration with rich foods, joyous gatherings, and indulgent treats, but it can also pose challenges for digestive health. Winter's colder temperatures often prompt heavier meals and comfort foods that can lead to overeating and indigestion. Here are some tips shared by Dr Prerana Solanki, Clinical Dietitian/Nutritionist, Consults on Practo to help manage your digestive health during this festive period.

Mindful Eating:

Studies show that mindful eating, which is concentrating on the taste, texture, and aroma of food, helps one not to overeat. Data based on evidence proves that eating slowly and enjoying the meal

helps decrease calorie intake and aids digestion. Chewing each bite properly breaks down food for easy digestion. Avoid using phones or watching TV, which is the cause of unconscious overeating.

Balanced Meals:

Winter wedding spreads often consist of greasy, fried, or overtly sweet foods. To not suffer from digestive discomfort, try to eat balanced meals that include fibre, lean protein, and healthy fats. Try including curd, salad, or a glass of plain lemon water, which can support digestive balance and aid digestion.

Portion Control:

Portion sizes can easily get out of hand at wedding banquets. Experts recommend using smaller plates to help control portions and reduce the temptation to overeat. At a wedding, aim to fill your plate with smaller portions of a variety of foods to enjoy without overwhelming your digestive system.

Avoid Overloading on Alcohol:

While it is tempting to indulge in holiday drinks, excessive alcohol can cause bloating, indigestion, and acid reflux. Alcohol damages the stomach lining which will disrupt digestion. Stay hydrated and promote digestion by having water-based beverages or herbal teas instead of alcohol.

Stay Active:

Despite the cold weather, exercising is important for maintaining good digestive health. Regular physical activity improves gut motility, which helps move food through the digestive system more effectively. According to BMC Gastroenterology in 2016, a short walk after a big meal can help digest food and ease bloating.

