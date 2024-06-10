5 best tricks to avoid outfit discolouration during the summer months

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tricks to avoid outfit discoloration during summer.

Summer is the perfect time to pull out your favourite bright and colourful outfits. However, the scorching heat and humidity can cause your clothes to fade or even change colour, leaving you with discoloured and dull-looking outfits. Whether it’s your favourite white shirt turning yellow or your vibrant dress losing its hue, outfit discolouration can be a frustrating problem to deal with. But fear not, as we have compiled a list of 5 best tricks to help you avoid outfit discolouration during the summer months.

Wash Your Clothes Properly

It's essential to read the care label on your clothes and follow the instructions accordingly. Use a gentle detergent and avoid using bleach or harsh chemicals, as they can damage the fabric and cause discolouration. Additionally, avoid using hot water while washing your clothes as it can weaken the fabric and cause colors to bleed. Instead, use cold water, which is gentle on the fabric and helps prevent colour loss. It's also advisable to turn your clothes inside out before washing them as this protects the outer surface, where most of the fading occurs.

Use Vinegar or Baking Soda

Vinegar and baking soda are known for their cleaning and deodorising properties, but they can also help prevent outfit discolouration. Adding half a cup of white vinegar or half a cup of baking soda to your laundry load can help keep your colours bright and prevent fading. For white outfits, you can soak them in a solution of equal parts water and white vinegar before washing them. This will help remove any yellow stains and keep your whites looking bright. You can also add a cup of baking soda to a tub of warm water and soak your clothes for 30 minutes before washing them to remove any lingering odours and keep them looking fresh.

Beware of Sun Exposure

Sun exposure is one of the main culprits for outfit discolouration, as the UV rays break down the fabric's colour molecules. This causes your clothes to fade or change colour, especially if they are left in direct sunlight for extended periods. To avoid this, try to hang your clothes indoors or in a shaded area when drying them. If you must dry them outside, turn them inside out and avoid hanging them under direct sunlight. You can also invest in a laundry detergent with built-in UV protection, specially formulated to prevent colour loss from sunlight.

Don’t Leave Your Clothes Damp

Damp clothes can lead to mould growth, which not only causes a musty smell but can also cause discolouration. This is particularly true for white clothes, as mould can cause yellow stains that are difficult to remove. Therefore, it's crucial to completely dry your clothes before storing them away. If you need to store your clothes while they are still damp, make sure to air them out first before putting them in the closet. Moreover, if you are heading to the beach or pool and plan on changing into dry clothes, make sure to store your wet swimwear in a separate bag or wrap it in a towel to avoid moisture transferring onto your dry outfit.

Invest in Colour-Protecting Products

There are several products available in the market that claim to protect and preserve the colour of your clothes. From laundry detergents to fabric sprays, these colour-protecting products can be a great addition to your laundry routine. They often contain ingredients that help lock in the colour and prevent fading, making them a valuable investment for your summer wardrobe. Another product to consider is a fabric softener specifically designed for coloured clothes. These fabric softeners not only leave your clothes smelling fresh but also help soften the fabric, preventing colour loss during washing.

