3 best drinks approved by gastroenterologist you need for clear skin and better sleep

Body health is often impacted by a multitude of factors. One key factor to consider is gut health. Even in areas that may seem unrelated, like skin or hormonal balance, the condition of the gut can have a significant influence, either positive or negative. Drinks, therefore, are an important aspect to take into account. In a video published on his Instagram account on July 1, renowned doctor Dr Saurabh Sethi, followed by more than 1 million people, recommends three drinks that can positively impact different aspects of body health. This article outlines his recommendations.

The caption, however, specifies that “This is not medical advice. But if you have been struggling with stubborn breakouts and have tried everything topical, these gut-friendly drinks might be worth understanding.”

The benefits of spearmint tea

Skin health is often a central concern for people looking to improve their overall well-being. The skin is the body’s largest organ and must be cared for to prevent disease, but more commonly, people seek clearer, healthier-looking skin for aesthetic reasons.

Dr Sethi shares that spearmint tea is one of the best drinks for enhancing skin clarity and reducing acne-prone conditions. He also highlights an added benefit: it helps regulate hormones, making it particularly helpful for those struggling with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Tart Cherry Juice

According to Dr Sethi, tart cherry juice is a drink worth including in your diet, as it’s one of the best for supporting muscle recovery. It’s rich in anthocyanins, which are natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. These help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation caused by intense exercise.

He adds that cherry juice may also improve sleep quality, thanks to its natural melatonin content, further supporting the body’s recovery process.

Chamomile tea

Dr Sethi states that chamomile tea is the best drink for improving sleep. This is already a well-known benefit, as studies have shown that chamomile is one of the richest natural sources of apigenin, a flavonoid that produces a mild sedative effect, helping enhance sleep quality.

