What is the best snack for women aiming for fat loss? Fitness coach reveals

In a video shared on June 28 via his Instagram account, fat loss specialist Patrick Hong compares various snacks based on their impact on weight loss and consistently ranks the protein shake as the most effective option. Here's why this drink tops his list.

A Drink More Effective Than All Other Snacks

The video features a rapid-fire showdown, where Hong must choose between two snacks in each round. The winning option goes on to face another challenger. Early on, he places fruit above dark chocolate and rice crackers. But when fruit is pitted against a protein shake, he chooses the shake.

From there, protein shake goes head-to-head with miso soup, leftover rice with egg, peanut butter and banana, popcorn, and boiled eggs—and wins every time.

Hong is emphatic about his choice, even throwing down a challenge to sceptics:

“You can never have enough; fight me.”

Why It Works So Well

At the end of the video, Hong explains the reasoning behind his repeated pick.

“Most women are deficient in protein; they don't have enough,” he says. He continues saying, “They’re probably only getting around 50 grams a day, which is way too low. One protein shake can bump that up by at least 25 grams, taking them closer to 80 grams instead of 50. That extra protein makes a huge difference for fat loss—it supports muscle, reduces cravings, and keeps you full longer. It's going to do way more for your body than any of those other snacks.”

However, Hong notes that his advice is specific to women. He explains that protein deficiency is a primary barrier to fat loss for women, while men face different challenges.

