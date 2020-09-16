World Ozone Day 2020: Slogans, Significance, Theme and interesting facts about Ozone Layer

Image Source : TWITTER/@PRAKASH__7 World Ozone Day 2020: Slogans, Significance and interesting facts about Ozone Layer

World Ozone Day 2020 or International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2020 is celebrated every year on 16 September, This year, we are celebrating 35 years of the Vienna Convention and 35 years of global ozone layer protection. The day is observed to spread awareness about ways that are effective in protecting the ozone layer. The theme this year is 'Ozone for Life' which reminds us that not only ozone is important for life on Earth, but also acts as a reminder that we need to protect the ozone layer for our future generations as well.

Ozone Day Theme

'World Ozone Day' is observed every year on 16 September. The theme of World Ozone Day 2020 is 'Ozone for Life: 35 years of ozone layer protection' According to UN Environment, "collective decisions and action, guided by science, are the only way to solve major global crises."

Ozone Day Significance

World Ozone Day was first observed in the year 1995. This day is celebrated to create awareness about the importance of the ozone layer. Sunlight makes life, but the ozone layer creates life as we know it today. When scientists working in the late 1970s discovered that humanity was making a hole in this protective shield, they voiced out their concerns. In 1985 the governments of the world adopted the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and took a decision to save the Ozone layer. Like the Montreal Protocol to the Convention, governments, scientists and industry worked together to cut 99 percent of all ozone-depleting substances.

World Ozone Day, held on 16 September, commemorates this achievement. It shows that decisions and actions taken together are the only way to resolve major global crises guided by science.

World Ozone Day 2020 Slogans

Ozone is like a “MOTHER” of EARTH….who protect her child from harmful radiations. Our Mother. World Ozone Day Doesn’t let the future go up in smoke. SAVE THE OZONE. Save ozone, Save a life (God Bless you). World Ozone Day. Life depletes when Ozone Depletes… So to save life save Ozone. Reduce depletion of ozone, otherwise you will be in the Redzone. You dont have to be a mayor to help protect the ozone layer. The only thing that stops the earth from getting fried is the ozone layer. Protect it and protect yourself. World Ozone Day Ozone is like a “MOTHER” of EARTH….who protect her child from harmful radiations. Our Mother. World Ozone Day Let’s take an oath to protect the ozone layer and save life on earth this World Ozone Day! As umbrella protects us from rain, ozone protects the earth from the sun. Go green, go genius, stamp the carbon, stand tall, and stitch the ozone layer.

Ozone Layer Depletion Facts

The culprit was CFC – chlorofluorocarbon and HCFC – hydro chlorofluorocarbon which are also greenhouse gases. The “hole’ that was discovered in Antarctica was over 29 million square kilometers – larger than Russia and Canada combined! CFC was being used in refrigerants and cooling units, fire extinguishers and aerosols. Exposure to higher amounts of UV radiation can cause skin cancer, eye diseases and weaken the immune system of humans. Global Ozone is expected to revert to its 1980 thickness in the next 55 years.

