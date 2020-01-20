Image Source : PIXABY Shattila Ekadashi 2020: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, fasting rules, importance of sesame seeds, images

Shattila Ekadashi, also called as Sattila Ekadashi or Tilda Ekadashi occurs on the eleventh day of the waning phase (Krishna Paksha) of the lunar month during the month of Paush or Magha (January – February). The highlight of this Ekadashi is making people understand the great benefits of donating food to the poor. Therefore the most important activity on the day is poor feeding following the puja to Lord Vishnu.

When is Shattila Ekadashi 2020?

January 20, 2020.

Shattila Ekadashi 2020 Shubh Muhurat

Start date: January 20 at 2:51 am Monday

Closing date: Tuesday, January 21 at 2:05 am

Fasting date: Tuesday, January 21, from 08:00 am to 09:21 am

Shattila Ekadashi Puja Vidhi and fasting rules

Wake up early and take a shower. Stay calm and relax your mind and body.

Do not eat grains and lentils.

Give maximum time for spiritual activities like chanting the Holy Name, reading and hearing about the glories of The Lord.

If it is not possible to remain empty stomach,then one can have fruits or Ekadasi food prasad.

If have unintentionally missed Ekadashi, you can also fast on the next day of Ekadashi and discontinue fast on the third day. To avoid such mistakes, stay updated with Ekadashi calendar always.

Do not sleep in the daytime and also avoid shaving and oil massage this day.

If you don’t fast on Ekadashi, avoid having a meal more than one time in a day. It is recommended to not to have a meal after midday during Ekadashi.

Always make sure to break the fast during the Paran Time.

Also, avoid having heavy food initially as your stomach was empty during fasting and it might pain your stomach to eat heavy food all of sudden. Make sure to start a day with fresh fruit juices or light food.

Also, make sure to not overeat a day before fasting as it might become difficult for you to stay empty stomach on the day of fasting.

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat Benefits

By observing the fast of Shattila Ekadashi with complete devotion, the devotees get bestowed with an abundance of wealth, good health and prosperity in all their births.By donating money, clothes, and food to the needy on the day of Shattila Ekadashi, the devotees get a lot of merits and they never run short of food or face loss of wealth and prosperity in their homes.

Shattila Ekadashi 2020: Importance of Sesame Seeds

One of the most vital and significant aspects of the day is to take maximum use of sesame seeds (Til) in diverse ways: