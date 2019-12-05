A school in Chennai to focus on happiness, emotional intelligence than just 'sin', 'cos' & 'theta'

Revolutionizing the way students are taught in India, a new boarding school in Chennai called 'Riverbend' is all set to prioritize personal happiness and emotional intelligence over grades. It aims to create a breed of students who give back to society in a positive way. They are ditching the age-old concept of a 'traditional classroom' and giving way to concepts like ideation laboratory or a meditation room.

According to anthropologists, the strongest personal relationships are commonly found in villages, thus inspiring the campus structure of the school. The school will be for middle and high school students, which will have a capacity of 400 students. It will be dedicated to teaching happiness and will focus on their personal growth.

Talking about the importance of real happiness, the founder of the school said, “Real happiness comes from our relationships. The school centers around a public plaza and has spaces for studying, playing, reflecting, living, and farming. Every aspect – intimate walkways, outdoor pavilions, traditional courtyard housing – encourages socializing.”

As a part of their curriculum, students will decide the topics they wish to learn and through experience. They will be open to coding softwares, reciting poems on Indian literature or launching a business in a campus incubator. Faculty will use ancient Hindu texts as resources to teach students how to live a happier, fulfilling life.

Addressing how many parents won't like the approach, co-founder Vivek Reddy told Fast Company,“It’s not a school for everyone.” Though the team is still working on a way to bridge gap between Indian educational regulations and their approach, the school would stand tall physically by 2020.