National Education Day: Know the significance of the day

National Education Day is celebrated every year on November 11, 2020, in India. This day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served the country from 1947 to 1958 as the first Minister of Education in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

Education Day: Who was Maulana Abdul Azad?

A reformer and a freedom fighter, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was not merely a scholar but committed to building the nation through education.

Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad was the first education minister of independent India. He served the nation from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958.

Education Day: Ministry of HRD’s announcement

The Ministry of Human Resource Development announced on September 11, 2008, "The Ministry has decided to commemorate the birthday of this great son of India by recalling his contribution to the cause of education in India.”

“November 11 from 2008 onwards, will be celebrated as the National Education Day, without declaring it a holiday, every year," added the HRD ministry.

Education Day significance and celebration

November 11 is celebrated every year in schools by conducting various interesting and informative seminars, symposia, essay-writing, rallies, etc. Students and teachers come together to talk about the importance of literacy and the nation's commitment to all aspects of education.

National education day is also a tribute to all the great contributions made by Maulana Abdul Azad in the field of the education system of Independent India.

