Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mother’s Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of the special day

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. The day is chosen to pay homage to one of the most important person in our lives, our mothers. The day celebrates the bond between a mother and her child and shows gratitude towards their influence and contribution in our lives. on this day, every child tries to do something special for their mother and make many memories. this year, the day falls on May 10th.

Mother's Day 2020: History

The day was first celebrated in 1908 when a woman named Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. Her mother had passed away in 1905 and she had started a campaign to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States. While her request to make the day a holiday was denied initially, by 1911, the US states started observing a holiday to show their gratitude to their mothers.

In order to honour mothers, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday in 1941.

Another tale behind Mother's Day states that the occasion is celebrated in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. Interestingly, in most Arab countries, the day is celebrated on March 21, which is the Spring equinox.

Mother's Day 2020: Significance

Mother's Day is a special day celebrated to honour the contribution and selfless love of a mother. There is no denying that a mother sacrifices a lot for the happiness of her child and this day is the best day to make her feel special. From showering her with gifts to surprising her with breakfast in bed and watching movies, there are many things that children do for their mothers on this day and make countless memories.

