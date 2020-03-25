Happy Gudi Padwa (Ugadi) 2020: Best Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Quotes, Greetings

Happy Gudi Padwa (Ugadi) 2020: Best Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Quotes to send to your loved ones

Gudi Padwa is celebrated by people in India to mark the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar. While Maharashtrians and Konkanis call their new year celebrations Gudi Padwa, in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the festival is known as Ugadi. It also marks the onset of spring and harvest season. People start the festivities by taking the traditional oil-bath and consuming neem leaves. It is believed that consuming the leaves purifies the blood and increases one’s immunity against diseases. Chaitra Navaratri is also observed for nine days starting from the first day of the luni-solar calendar.

Here are some best wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings you can send your loved ones, far and near, to celebrate the festival.

Khushian ho overflow

Masti kabhi na ho low

Dosti ka surur chaya rahe

Dhan aur Shorat ki ho bauchar

aisa aye apke liye Gudi Padva ka tyohar!

Raw mangoes, neem, and jaggery represent the sour, bitter and sweet flavours of life. May the flavours of Gudi fill your life in the coming year. Happy Gudi Padwa!

On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, may you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!

This Gudi Padwa, may your enemies become friends, the darkness of negativity fade away from your life, and you discover a new person within you. Happy Gudi Padwa!

A new hope, a new beginning, a new dream is waiting to unfold. May this New Year brings your way millions of joys unheard – untold. Happy Gudi Padwa!

May this new year be a joyful ride for you and your family. Here's wishing you best year ahead. Happy Ugadi!

This Ugadi, I'm wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter. Happy Ugadi to you!

