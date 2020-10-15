Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@EMILYMDUNCAN0 Global Handwashing Day 2020: Steps to wash your hands to protect against COVID19

Global Handwashing Day is observed on 15th October every year. The day is celebrated to spread awareness about hand hygiene as hands are the most common medium of transferring viruses to our mouth and getting infected. With the world facing the COVID19 pandemic, washing hands and maintaining hand hygiene has become all the more important and need of the hour. It is also one of the cheapest and easiest ways to prevent coronavirus. Till the time the scientists and health experts are coming up with a vaccine, the most important way to avoid getting infected is by washing hands regularly.

Everything you need to know about washing hands correctly-

Steps to wash hands correctly-

Wet your hands with water Apply enough soap to cover both hands Scrub all sides of the hands with soap lather for 20 seconds. Make sure you scrub the back of the hand, palms, nails, each finger properly. Rinse thoroughly with water Use a clean towel or cloth to dry your hands

When and for how long you should wash your hands?

Health experts have claimed that washing hands properly for 20-30 seconds is the need of the house during the coronavirus pandemic to avoid getting infected. An easy way to do it, is singing the "Happy Birthday" song twice while washing your hands.

You should wash your hands at regular intervals. Also after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, after touching surfaces outside of the home, including money, after visiting a public space, including public transportation, markets and places of worship. Also, after and before eating.

While it is important to keep washing your hands, not wasting water is also something to keep in mind. Never let the water running while you scrub your hands with soap. Always ensure that the tap is not leaking at your house or if you see a running tap outside your home, close it and become a responsible citizen. taking care of our Mother Earth is of utmost importance.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage