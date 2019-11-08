Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2019: Wishes, quotes, sms, HD wallpapers, Facebook & Whatsapp status, Instagram greetings

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2019: Wishes, quotes, sms, HD wallpapers, Facebook & Whatsapp status

Hindu culture gives ample reasons to celebrate every month. Just when the Diwali and Chhath celebrations came to an end, it is time for Dev Uthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah. While there are many ekadashis in a year, this one holds special importance as it is said that on this day, Lord Vishnu wakes up from his 4-month sleep. This day also marks the beginning of shubh muhurats for things like new work, marriages etc. Dev Uthani Ekadashi falls in the Kartik month of the Shukla Paksha. In addition to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Hari and Tulsi are also worshiped on this day. There is also a tradition of Tulsi marriage on this day in many places. On this special occasion, people send messages and quotes to their friends and family members and wish them well. If you are also away from your loved ones, wish them with these quotes on this day.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2019: Wishes, quotes, sms, HD wallpapers, Facebook & Whatsapp status

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2019: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Greetings

On the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi¸ I pray that blessings of Lord Vishnu are always there to show you the right path to walk on. Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

A very Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi to you. May Lord Vishnu take away all your problems and give you all the strength to face all the obstacles in your life.

Let us celebrate Dev Uthani Ekadashi with our loved ones to thank Lord Vishnu for all his blessings and love, for all his support and guidance.

Ganne ke mandap sajayenge hum, Vishnu- Tulsi ka vivah rachaenge hum, app bhi hona khushiyan me shaamil, Ekadashi ka parv milkar manaenge hum. Dev Uthani Ekadashi ki Shubhkamnayein!

Paani ghalto Tulshila Vandan Karto Devala, Sada Anandi Thev Majhya Mitranna, Hich Prarthna Pandurangala. Kartiki Ekadashichya Hardik Shubheccha

Wishing you happiness and success with the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Wishing you a warm and blessed Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Lopala Manicha Dhedbhav, Pahta Rup Pandhari Raav. Kartiki Ekdashi Chya Shubhecha.

Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi to you and your family! May Lord Vishu and Goddess Lakshmi give you all happiness, wealth and prosperity.

Also read: Devotthan Ekadashi 2019: Know date, significance and puja vidhi & mantra