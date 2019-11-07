Devotthan Ekadashi 2019: Know date, significance and puja vidhi & mantra

Devotees are all set to celebrate Dev uthani puja, which is the auspicious festival of marital bliss on the 8th of November this year. Mythical marriage of Lord Vishnu and Tulsi Devi (Basil plant) is performed by the devotees on this day. The wedding ceremony is performed on the (Dwadashi) of the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month, in a time period between Prabodhini Ekadashi and Kartik Purnima.

Devotthan Ekadashi 2019 Significance:

According to the legends, Lord Vishnu goes into deep sleep for 4 months and during this period, all the important works are stopped.

When Mangal (Lord Vishnu) wakes up, only then the important works begin again. It is called Devotthan Ekadashi, as Lord Vishnu wakes up from his sleep again on this day. Fasting on this day is considered really auspicious.

Devotthan Ekadashi 2019 Fasting rules:

This fast should be kept without water, or only on juice or fruits.

People who are suffering from poor health or old age, little kids and busy people can open their fast after a while.

Praying to Lord Vishnu on this day is considered auspicious.

Avoiding vindictive and spicy food while fasting.

On the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, chant the mantra "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya Namah".

If the position of moon is not in your favour, or you're suffering from any mental troubles, then fast on Ekadashi by eating water and fruits. You will reap the benefits.