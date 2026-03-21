Over 85 people admitted to hospital in Uttar Pradesh after eating 'kuttu ka atta', undergoing treatment

Lucknow:

At least 85 people, including an additional district magistrate, fell ill and were admitted to hospital after consuming 'kuttu ka atta' (buckwheat flour) in Baghpat, Bijnor, Bareilly and Bulandshahr districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. Kuttu ka atta is typically consumed during fasting rituals. All affected individuals have been hospitalised, they said. More than three dozen people fell ill after consuming buckwheat flour in various areas of Bulandshahr. All have been admitted to the district hospital and their health is showing signs of improvement, an administrative official said on Friday.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dinesh Chandra said during Navratri, devotees observe a fast and consume 'falahaar' (light fruit-based meals without food grains) prepared using buckwheat flour.

Over 39 individuals were admitted to the hospital

Over 39 individuals were admitted to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. The SDM and the circle officer (CO) of police have met the patients and spoken with their family members.

The SDM said all patients are now in good health. Their condition is gradually improving. These individuals hail from various parts of the city. They informed officials that they had purchased the buckwheat flour from different locations rather than from a single source, the SDM said.

Samples have been collected for testing

He added that samples have been collected for testing and further action will be initiated based on the results of the investigation. In Baghpat district, more than 18 people including Additional District Magistrate (Judicial) Shiv Narayan Singh suffered from food poisoning after eating meals prepared with buckwheat flour during Navratri.

According to officials, on Thursday evening, Shiv Narayan Singh, his associate Satish Kashyap and several others consumed dishes made from buckwheat flour. Shortly afterwards, they began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, restlessness and discomfort. As their condition deteriorated, they were all rushed to a hospital.

Nine members of a family from Kasimpur Khedi village, six people from Malakpur village and two from Bawli village also fell ill following consumption of items prepared with buckwheat flour and required medical attention.

The incidents have caused a stir within the health and food safety departments, and joint teams have initiated a probe into the cases. Deputy Commissioner, Food Safety Department, D P Singh, said efforts are underway to trace the source of the buckwheat flour.

He further said strict action would be taken against the shopkeeper who sold the flour. Additionally, samples are being collected from suspicious establishments for laboratory testing.

He emphasised that the sale of adulterated buckwheat flour in the market would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Currently, the condition of all patients is said to be stable. The administration has appealed to the public to consume only reliable and pre-packaged food products. Meanwhile, in Bijnor district, around 30 people suffered symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming buckwheat flour on Thursday, the first day of Navratri.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Kaushlendra Singh said approximately 30 people across Sikroda, Lahak Kala, Mohanpur and Khairullapur (located in Mandawali and Najibabad) began vomiting on Thursday evening after consuming buckwheat flour preparations.