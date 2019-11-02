Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chhath Puja 2019 | Day 3-Sandhya Arghya | Significance, Puja Vidhi and Mantra

Chhath Puja 2019 commenced on October 31 with holy bathe. In Chhath Puja the Sun God, Surya, the god of energy and of the life-force, is worshiped. Today (November 2) is the third day of Chhath Puja where devotees offer the Sandhya Arghya to Lord Surya. The third day of Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya is celebrated after Nahay Khay and Kharna.

Devotees take a dip in the holy water and worship sun and Chhathi Maiyya. When the sun is about to set they sing folk songs which basically tell tales of how in ancient times the sun saved their ancestors’ lives. The evening offering mostly consists of thekua (a dry sweet), coconut, and bananas which are placed on a bamboo plate and offered to the setting sun.

Chhath Puja 2019: Sandhya Arghya Muhurat/Auspicious Time

2 November ( Sandhya Arghya) Sunset Time - 17:35:42

Sandhya Arghya Ritual

In Chhath Puja, Sun God is worshiped and Arghya is offered to him. Surya is the visible deity indirect appearance which is the basis of life of all beings on earth. Along with Surya Dev, there is also a law for worshiping Chhath Maiya on Chhath. According to mythological belief, the sixth maiya or Shashti Mata protects the offspring and gives them longevity. In the scriptures, Shashti Devi has also been called the Manas daughter of Brahma.In the Puranas, she is also called Maa Katyayani, whose worship is done on Shashthi Tithi in Navratri. Shashthi Devi has been called Chhath Maiya in the local language of Bihar-Jharkhand.