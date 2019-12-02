Horoscope Today, December 2, 2019: Astrological predictions for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Aries and more

Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash, how your day will be today. Not only the daily horoscope, but the connoisseur of astrology will also tell you how to make the most of your day. Believe it or not, but the way we do our daily chores, the colour we wear, the number we follow, etc make a great impact on how our day unfolds. Hence, keeping the planetary positions and your sun sign/moon sign in mind, here's how you can expect your day to pan out!

Aries-

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you want to do can be completed with ease. You just need to be a little restrained. You should cooperate in society's work to maintain your dignity and respect. You can expect going to a friend's birthday party. You should talk freely with others, it will help making things clear in front of others. You will continue to receive happiness from your children. Go to Shiva's temple and donate milk to the needy.

Taurus-

Today will be a beneficial day for you. You can expect completion of any big task with the help of children and parental support will continue to be with you. In the evening, visit a religious place with parents and you can get some good news from someone. Students of this zodiac will continue to study today. You may be given some new responsibilities, which you will carry out successfully. Your health will also be good. Donate food grains in the orphanage, the financial condition will be good.

Gemini-

It will be a normal day for you. Your tasks may remain unfulfilled at the edge of completion. There can be a situation of business fluctuations. You must take the opinion of elders before doing any work. It will benefit you greatly. A sudden meeting a particular person can change the direction of your career, but you should take any decision in your life very carefully. Feeding 'roti' to cow will help your business progress.

Cancer-

Today will be a normal day for you. You may have to run around quite a bit to get a task done. You may have to help your children make some papers related to school-college. You may also have to ask someone for help. You can have some differences with a family member. Your expenses can keep you engrossed in thoughts. You need to take care of everything around you. Today many people may have trouble understanding you. Offer water on the Shivling, many new avenues of promotion will open for you.

Leo-

Today will be a great day for you. You may feel the relapse after dealing with work and might have to make a big decision on some matter. You can go out with your friends and spend happy moments. Some important things can benefit you. Businessmen of this zodiac may need to meet someone important. The situation will be fine in terms of money. Offer 11 Bel letters to Shiva, income will increase.

Virgo-

Today will be a great day for you. All your work will be done according to your preferance. You will spend happy moments with children. Family relationships will be stronger. Today is auspicious for students of this zodiac, pursuing engineering. You will get full support from friends. You can also get a job opportunity from a good company. You will experience harmony in your married life. Officers will be supported in the office. Chant the mantra ॐ नम: शिवाय, 11 times, happiness and peace will remain in life.

Libra-

Today will be a good day for you. You may be a little worried about some old thing, but everything will be fine by evening. A friend may come suddenly at home and you can enjoy lunch together. Apart from this, you can also plan to go on a tour today. Even in the office, you will get your work done as soon as possible. Married people will continue to lead happy lives. Donate camphor and pure ghee in the temple today, happiness and peace will remain in family life.

Scorpio-

Today will be a day full of confidence. You can make some new friends. Your social circle will increase to a great extent. You can get help from people around you. You are also expected to get benefits in the field of business. You will experience complete success in daily tasks. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. You will try to understand each other. Can think of doing something in a new way. Donate camphor and pure ghee in the temple today, success will kiss your footsteps.

Sagittarius-

Today will be a great day for you. No challenge will stand in front of you. You can be invited as a guest in a seminar where people will be greatly influenced by your behavior. Your financial position will remain strong. In the evening you can go for a walk with your spouse. You will get big benefits from meeting new people. Discussions can be held with everyone in the family on a particular matter. Your planned tasks will be completed. Read Gayatri Mantra on this day, your love life will be good.

Capricorn-

Today will be a good day for you. You may face many challenges in office work but you may get the help of a friend in your work. Making decisions with patience can open new possibilities for success. Jeevansathi's cooperation can benefit you. You need to think a little about your future. A relative may suddenly come to your house. You will love talking to them. Donate sweets in the temple today, the atmosphere will be pleasant.

Aquarius-

Today your day will be full of happiness and you will get some good news that will make your family happy. People would be interested in talking to you. You can meet a dear friend. You can get money from new sources. You may have an inclination towards a love affair. You will remain fit in terms of health. A thought will suddenly come in your mind, which will open the way to your progress. Give food to a needy today, the relationship will be better.

Pisces-

Today will be a busy day for you. Parents can accompany their children to picnic spots nearby. You can also plan to attend an event. The atmosphere in the office can be a bit severe. You should give your opinion only after listening carefully to the talk of your boss. You may also feel a little lazy today. You should keep your food and drink healthy. Today, in some cases you can feel a bit emotional. Give some gift to your guru, all your troubles will be removed.