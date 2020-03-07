Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi urges people to use Indian tradition of greeting with namaste to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the people of India and asked them to face the biggest challenge of coronavirus with patience. On the occasion of Janaushadhi Diwas, PM Modi addressed the beneficiaries of the Janaushadhi Kendras via video conferencing and urged everyone to use the age-old Indian tradition of ‘namaste’ instead of shaking hands while greeting someone. He also advised the citizens to not panic in this situation and consult their doctors before reaching any conclusion.

While interacting with the public, PM Modi urged people not to believe the rumours regarding coronavirus and consult a physician. He said, "I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on coronavirus, whatever doubts you have please consult your doctor." Also, he urged the state governments to ask their doctors to prescribe generic medicines to fight the disease. He further added, “Avoid handshakes and start greeting people with 'namaste' once again”

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. "Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he said in a tweet.

Total coronavirus cases have crossed one lakh globally, with almost 3,500 deaths. In India, 33 people have been tested positive till now.

