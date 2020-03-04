Coronavirus in India: Here's everything parents should know

Image Source : DAILY MAIL India has reported a total of 28 Coronavirus positive cases

Coronavirus outbreak has cost over 3000 lives across the world. India has reported 28 positive cases of the virus out of which three have been able to recover from the virus. A school in Noida was shut after it was reported that some of the students had attended a birthday party thrown by Coronavirus infected person. Following this, many schools in Delhi issued advisory urging parents to keep their wards at home if they find any symptoms of the virus in their children. UNICEF has also issued an advisory for parents to keep the infection at check-in their children. If you are a parent you want to know more about the virus infection and what else you can do to protect from Coronavirus.

What is Coronavirus?

The disease caused by the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) – ‘CO’ stands for corona, ‘VI’ for a virus, and ‘D’ for the disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as ‘2019 novel coronavirus’ or ‘2019-nCoV.’

The COVID-19 virus is a new virus linked to the same family of viruses as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and some types of a common cold.

How does the COVID-19 virus spread?

Coronavirus is transmitted through direct contact with respiratory droplets of infected persons. The virus can also infect people when he/she touches surface contaminated by the virus. Coronavirus survives in the air for several hours but simple disinfectants can kill it.

Common Symptoms of Coronavirus

Coronavirus symptoms are almost similar to any other upper respiratory infections that include runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever so it becomes a bit difficult to identify the virus. You should immediately get a lab test done to identify if it’s a regular case of cough and cold or you are infected by a coronavirus.

How to avoid the risk of infection?

You can follow these steps to reduces the chances of infection from Coronavirus

1- Wash your hands frequently using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub

2- Cover your mouth and nose with a flexed elbow or tissue, when coughing or sneezing, and throw away the tissue into a closed bin

3- Avoid close contact with anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms

4- Seek medical care early if you or your child has a fever, cough or difficulty breathing

What to do if your child shows symptoms of Coronavirus

The symptoms of coronavirus are same as any other common infection and if you happen to discover any such symptoms in your child, seek medical consultation immediately and avoid going out at public places