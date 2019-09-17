PM Modi's birthday special: Taking India on a fitness ride, one 'aasan' at a time

Modi Special : Taking India on a fitness ride, one 'aasan' at a time!

One of the most well-known leaders in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi often takes up causes close to his heart and encourages people to support the same. He tries hard, mostly going an extra mile, often setting his personal example in front of people to motivate them to follow and inculcate good practices in their lifestyles. One such cause that seems really close to our PM's heart is fitness. He holds a vision of a disease-free, healthy India and has been a very vocal ambassador for yoga.

Right after the Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to nominate PM Modi for a fitness challenge, which he sportingly accepted. He put up a video of his daily workout routine. Using the hashtag #HumfitoIndiafit Modi called upon the fellow Indians to take up the challenge and get fit for building a healthier India. This is what he wrote in his post on twitter, "Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises."

Modi has always been all about putting India on the world map. It has always been his agenda to make the world aware of the great things India has to offer. Be it khadi, space technology or yoga, he has himself endorsed these things and made them popular amongst the youngsters. Yoga, which was once actually made popular by stomach-crunching moves of Baba Ramdev, was dying a slow death till Modi took the baton forward and kept it burning by including the concept of celebrating Yoga Day.

He even launched the Fit India movement on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, often known as the 'hockey wizard' of India. It was a nationwide movement, to encourage Indians to take up any sort of physical activity on a daily basis.

Need of the hour is to mitigate lifestyle related disorders affecting people. #FitIndiaMovement. pic.twitter.com/xEWfowFd3j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2019

At the Yoga Day Programme in Ranchi.

Participating in the Yoga Day celebrations with kids.

Seen here, cycling.

On his birthday today, let us pledge to get fit for a healthier, happier India.