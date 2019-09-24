Struggling with Urinary tract infection? Have cranberries to feel better

Low in calories and high in vitamins, cranberries provide a great deal of benefits to your body. According to nutritionist Jenna Gorham, RDN, Cranberries are actually higher in antioxidants than other fruits and berries. With every 1 out of 2 women in India suffering from Urinary Tract infection, cranberries can really help lower the risk of this infection that has no set cause.

Cranberries

Cranberries are loaded with an antioxidant called proanthocyanidins, or PACs for short. “PACs reduce the ability for bacteria to stick to the wall of the urinary tract and thus reduce chances of developing urinary tract infections,” she says.

Urinary tract infection, commonly known as UTI, is usually caused due to bad hygiene and less water intake. Sexual intercourse and diabetes can also be one of the causes sometimes. Drinking lots of water and maintaining good feminine hygiene is the best way to prevent UTI. Women often tend to ignore symptoms like discomfort and pain while urinating, frequent urination and a burning sensation. This should not be taken lightly as it can further develop in a kidney infection, causing a million other complications. Consulting a gynecologist in time should be the first step.

Cranberries boast of really high nutritional value that can boost your immunity and protect you from the risk of developing one again. “Just one cup of cranberries contains 22 percent of the recommended daily value of vitamin C,” Gorham says.

While eating whole cranberries is the best way to soak up the nutrition, "Cranberries are easy to add into smoothies, a warm bowl of oatmeal, or homemade breads and muffins.” Gorham says. “They also make great salsas and sandwich spreads.”

So if you’re prone to getting UTIs, make cranberries are your BFF and live a happy, healthy life!