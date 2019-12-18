Can you increase your height after 18?

Is it actually possible to increase height after turning adult

Many people are not satisfied with their height and think that an inch or two would make a lot of difference to their personality. While some try out stretching exercises to as add extra inches to their height some focus on nutritious food but is it really possible to increase your height after a certain age? Your height is actually dependent on many factors that are largely affected by your genetics and nutrition. So, is it actually possible to increase your height once you turn adult? We answer.

For most height won’t change after 18

While we don’t want to disappoint you, for most people, it’s very unlikely to increase the height once you are over 18. The primary reason being that bones specifically growth plates stop growing after a certain age. Increases in height are primarily due to the lengthening of your long bones, as the growth plates are still active or “open.” However, when you hit puberty hormonal change causes the growth plates to harden or 'close' thus affecting the growth of bones. While true growth of long bones won't occur in most adults, some variation can happen. Slight compression of the discs in your spine causes this slight variation in the height. Daily activities impact the cartilage and fluid in the spine that causes a slight reduction in height as the day progresses. This loss can be up to half an inch.

Stretching does not make you taller

Many believe that stretching techniques and certain exercises can help you gain height. People try activities like hanging, climbing, using an inversion table and swimming but unfortunately, this doesn’t help. Daily activities can cause variation in your height but that's a temporary phenomenon caused by compression and decompression of discs.

Gyming won’t stop your growth

Certain myths around height suggest that the growth can be affected by certain exercises especially weightlifting at a young age. However, most research shows that weight training is safe and beneficial at all ages, as long as it’s appropriately supervised.

Following a proper diet and healthy lifestyle during your growing years can surely help you attain the desired height.