World Gin Day 2025: 5 refreshing gin cocktails to sip on this summer, know easy recipe

New Delhi:

As the summer sun shines bright, World Gin Day 2025 is the perfect excuse to toast to the spirit's timeless charm. Whether you're a gin aficionado or just discovering its delights, we've got you covered. Here are 5 refreshing gin cocktails to sip on this summer, to quench your thirst and elevate your gatherings.

1. Cranberry rosemary spritz

This cocktail blends the bright, tart flavour of cranberry with the savoury notes of rosemary, creating a refreshing and aromatic summer drink.

Ingredients

2 oz gin

1 oz cranberry juice (unsweetened or lightly sweetened, depending on preference)

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

Club soda

Ice

Fresh rosemary sprig and a few cranberries for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Fill a shaker with ice.

Add gin, cranberry juice, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup.

Shake well until the mixture is thoroughly chilled.

Strain into a glass filled with ice.

Top with club soda and stir gently to combine.

Garnish with a sprig of fresh rosemary and a few cranberries.

2. Jay Caramba by Daisy Mae Cantina

A bold burst of botanical gin meets the luscious sweetness of fresh plum jam, brightened with lemon zest and a splash of lime. Jay! Caramba is a vibrant, fruit-forward cocktail that’s as lively as its name, refreshingly smooth with a citrussy zing.

Ingredients:

50 ml botanical gin

1 tbsp fresh plum jam

15 ml fresh lime juice

10 ml lemon zest syrup (or a few drops of lemon zest + sugar syrup)

Ice

Garnish: Lemon twist or plum slice

Method of Preparation:

Add gin, plum jam, lime juice, and lemon zest syrup into a shaker.

Fill with ice and shake vigorously until well-chilled.

Fine strain into a chilled coupe or rocks glass.

Garnish with a lemon twist or a slice of fresh plum.

3. Lucha by Daisy Mae Cantina

Spice meets citrus in Lucha, a fiery fusion of chilli-infused gin, zesty grapefruit mash, sharp lime, and fresh green chilli. It’s a punchy, palate-awakening cocktail that delivers a thrilling balance of heat and tang in every sip.

Ingredients:

50 ml chilli-infused gin (infuse gin with fresh red/green chillies for 24–48 hrs)

30 ml fresh grapefruit mash (or fresh grapefruit juice with pulp)

5 ml fresh lime juice

1–2 slices of fresh green chilli (for muddling and garnish)

Ice

Garnish: Grapefruit wedge and green chilli sliver

Method of Preparation:

In a shaker, gently muddle a slice of green chilli.

Add chilli-infused gin, grapefruit mash, and lime juice.

Fill with ice and shake well.

Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and a thin green chilli sliver.

4. Citrus spritz

The citrus spritz is a lively and invigorating cocktail that brings together the bright flavours of summer fruits with the refreshing bite of gin. This drink is perfect for those who enjoy a sparkling beverage with a balance of tartness and sweetness.

Ingredients

2 oz gin

1 oz. of freshly squeezed orange juice

1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

Soda water

Ice

Orange peel twist and a sprig of rosemary for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Fill a shaker with ice.

Add gin, orange juice, lemon juice, and simple syrup.

Shake gently to combine and chill the mixture.

Strain into a chilled glass filled with fresh ice.

Top off with soda water.

Garnish with a twist of orange peel and a sprig of rosemary.

5. Cucumber cooler

The cucumber cooler is a crisp, clean cocktail that captures the essence of summer with its garden-fresh ingredients. Ideal for a sunny afternoon, this drink uses cucumber to impart a subtle, invigorating flavour.

Ingredients

2 oz gin

4-5 fresh cucumber slices

3/4 oz lime juice

1/2 oz elderflower liqueur

Club soda

Ice

Cucumber ribbon for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Muddle the cucumber slices gently in a shaker.

Add gin, lime juice, elderflower liqueur, and fill the shaker with ice.

Shake well to combine flavours.

Strain into a glass filled with ice.

Top with club soda.

Garnish with a cucumber ribbon.

