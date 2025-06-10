Kulfi to milkshake: 5 ways to add muskmelon to your summer diet Most people eat muskmelon by cutting it into small pieces. However, that is not the only way you can enjoy the fruit. Muskmelon can be incorporated into your diet in different ways. Here are some of the ways to add muskmelon to your summer diet.

Muskmelon is a summer fruit that is loved by a lot of people. It has a sweet taste and several important nutrients. The fruit also has 90% water, which is extremely beneficial during the hot weather and can help prevent dehydration. Muskmelon also has important vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin A and C, beta-carotene, fibre and others.

Muskmelon Milkshake

Blend muskmelon cubes with chilled milk, honey and a few ice cubes to make a naturally sweet milkshake. It is rich in water and fibre and can help beat the heat while benefiting your digestive system. For added flavour, you can also add a pinch of cardamom or cinnamon.

Muskmelon Kulfi

You can use muskmelon to make a creamy and guilt-free dessert, kulfi, at home. Make a puree of the fruit and mix it with condensed milk, cream and crushed nuts. Now, pour the mixture into moulds and freeze it. This is the perfect dessert for the hot summer days and can be a good alternative to the store-bought options.

Muskmelon Fruit Salad

Start by chopping muskmelon and mix it with other fruits like watermelon, cucumber, pineapple, and others. You can also sprinkle some black salt and add a dash of lime, as it helps to increase the flavour. You can have it either as a snack, starter or even as a dinner when you want to eat something light.

Muskmelon Yoghurt Bowl

Add diced muskmelon to a bowl of chilled yoghurt. Then, sprinkle some chia seeds, granola and drizzle honey on top. This can be a good combination of protein, fibre and probiotics. You can have it for breakfast as it is filling as well as nutritious.

Muskmelon Popsicles

Start by blending muskmelon with a bit of lemon juice and honey. Then, pour it into popsicle moulds and freeze. These popsicles are naturally sweet and low in calories. It can be enjoyed by both kids and adults and can be a good alternative to ice-creams.

