Winter Superfood 'Sweet Potato': Know 5 benefits of eating shakarkand during cold season

People like to eat sweet potatoes during the winter season. It is not only beneficial for health but is also effective in providing relief from many diseases. Sweet potato contains many nutrients. It is rich in vitamins A and C, fibre and antioxidants. Sweet potato is considered the best immunity booster in the winter season, it also keeps the body warm. Let's tell you about the five benefits of eating sweet potatoes in the winter season.

Good for immunity

Sweet potatoes are rich in nutrients. Vitamin A and Vitamin C present in it are essential for maintaining immunity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vitamin A plays an important role in the immune system. It is beneficial to protect against infections during winter.

Improves heart health

Antioxidants other than beta-carotene in sweet potatoes fight oxidative stress and inflammation, which are factors related to heart conditions. According to studies published in the Journal of Nutrition, sweet potatoes are rich in potassium and fibre, which play an important role in heart health.

Good for digestion

Sweet potatoes are beneficial for digestion as they contain high amounts of fibre. Its consumption also relieves the problem of constipation. According to journals like Food Science and Nutrition, research related to sweet potatoes helps in bringing better gastrointestinal health and helps in maintaining a healthy balance in the digestive system.

Helps in sugar control

According to studies, sweet potatoes can help control blood sugar levels due to their low glycemic index (GI) and high fibre content, which slow down digestion and glucose absorption. Sugar levels can be controlled by consuming sweet potatoes.

Beneficial for skin

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene antioxidants, which protect the skin by neutralizing free radicals responsible for premature ageing. Eating sweet potatoes in winter can promote soft, clear and supple skin. Their nutrients help maintain skin elasticity and moisture, giving you a healthy glow.

Good for eyesight

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene which is effective in improving vision. Vitamin A is very important for maintaining a healthy retina and improving vision in low light and sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A.

Along with this, the body needs vitamins to stay healthy and fit. In such a situation, the effect of a deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body can also spoil digestion.

