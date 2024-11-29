Love Sweet Potato? Try THESE 3 easiest ways to roast Shakarkand, know health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Love Sweet Potato? Try THESE 3 easiest ways to roast

If you eat hot sweet potato chaat in winter with a little black salt, roasted cumin seeds, chaat masala, finely chopped coriander chilies, and onion along with a squeeze of lemon, you will forget all other tastes. The interesting thing is that sweet potatoes can be easily roasted at home. Nowadays sweet potatoes can be roasted in an oven, air fryer, and small tandoor but if you do not have all these, you can still enjoy the taste of roasted sweet potato. So let us tell you three such ways by which you can roast sweet potato without an oven or tandoor.

Ways to Roast Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes roasted in a pan: This is a tried and tested method of roasting sweet potatoes in a pan. If the pan used for making rotis is heavy then the job can be easier. Wash the sweet potatoes thoroughly apply very little ghee on them and place them on the pan. Cover the pan completely with a wok or pan. Remember that the gas should be on the lowest setting i.e. the slowest. Flip the sweet potatoes once after about 10 minutes. Fry for another 10 minutes and your hot roasted sweet potatoes are ready. This way the sweet potatoes will neither burn nor stick to the bottom. Yes, if the pan is light then take thin sweet potatoes.

Kadhai or cooker will also work: If you want, you can use the same method in a heavy kadhai or cooker as well. Clean the sweet potato thoroughly apply some oil on it and keep it in a heavy base kadhai or any pan. After this, keep the gas very low and cover the vessel well. After 10 minutes, turn the sweet potato. After keeping it in the cooker like this, cook it on low flame for 15 minutes. This will prevent the whistle and the sweet potato will be roasted easily without water.

Roast sweet potatoes in salt: If you want to roast sweet potatoes while working in the kitchen, take a heavy-bottomed pan, and add half the salt powder in it. When it is hot, add sweet potatoes and keep turning them in between. In about 15 minutes, hot sweet potatoes will be roasted and ready, that too with a sweet and slightly salty taste.

Benefits of eating Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes contain many essential nutrients, such as vitamins B, C, and D, iron, magnesium, potassium, and choline along with dietary fiber. Apart from this, sweet potatoes have powerful antioxidant properties, which are very beneficial for health.

Whenever there is talk of gaining weight, the amount of calorie food is increased in the diet. In such a situation, sweet potato is considered an excellent source of carbohydrates and fiber. You get up to 86 calories in every 100 grams of sweet potato. It helps a lot in increasing your weight.

Sweet potato contains plenty of water, which helps in digestion and strengthening muscles. But let us tell you that if you consume fewer calories than your daily requirement, then sweet potatoes cannot increase your weight.

