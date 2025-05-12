Watermelon to Dates: Light breakfast options for keeping your body healthy and hydrated in summer In summer, the effect of the sun and heat waves is very high during the day. Due to this, along with keeping the body hydrated in summer, one should consume things that can keep the body cool.

The summer season is at its peak these days. People often avoid eating heavy and hot food in summer because these things take time to digest. It is more beneficial to eat something light and easily digestible after waking up in the morning in summer, which reduces the problem related to digestion and gives energy to the body for the whole day. In summer, the effect of sun and heat is very high during the day, due to which, along with keeping the body hydrated in summer, one should consume things that keep the body cool as well.

Watermelon

Watermelon can be consumed to keep the body hydrated in summer. The fruit contains 90 per cent water and electrolytes, which remove water and electrolytes, which remove water deficiency in the body and keep you energetic throughout the day. Consuming watermelon keeps the heart healthy and also reduces eye issues.

Barley Porridge

Barley porridge can be consumed to keep the stomach light in summer. Its consumption in summer will keep the stomach full for a long time. Barley has a cooling effect, and its consumption in summer reduces digestion-related problems. Eating barley porridge helps in weight loss. This porridge can also be prepared at night and stored, which will increase the resistant starch in it.

Dates

Dates can be consumed on an empty stomach in summer. Dates are rich in nutrients; they contain sodium, potassium, fibre, and iron, which give strength to the body and keep the stomach full for a long time. Dates can also be included in your smoothie.

Oats

Oats can be consumed to provide relief to the stomach in summer. Consuming oats helps in reducing digestive problems as well as in weight loss. You can eat oats by mixing them in the smoothie.

