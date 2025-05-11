Gond Katira: Prepare these delicious cooler recipes to stay hydrated this summer Gond katira is also beneficial for overall health. However, prepare these cooler recipes this summer to keep yourself cool and hydrated.

New Delhi:

Gond Katira is in a lot of discussions these days. Due to its health benefits and usefulness in the summer season, many people are including it in their diet. Nutrients like protein, fibre, calcium, magnesium, folic acid, and antioxidants are found in Gond Katira. It is especially beneficial in the summer season. Its cooling effect provides relief from heat stroke and body irritation in summer.

Due to its high fibre content, it reduces problems like constipation, acidity, gas, and irritable bowel syndrome. It hydrates the skin and reduces acne, wrinkles, and pigmentation. For hair, it prevents dandruff and breakage. You can consume it in many ways during the summer season. But if you have any health problems, then consult a doctor before including it in your diet. In this article, we have brought some recipes for you made from Gond Katira.

Gond Katira Falooda

Ingredients (for 4 servings):

Gond Katira: 2 tsp

Falooda Vermicelli: 1/2 cup

Milk: 4 cups

Rooh Afza: 4 tsp

Sugar: 4-5 tsp (according to taste)

Sabza seeds: 1 tsp

Vanilla ice cream: 4 scoops

Nuts (almonds, pistachios): chopped, for garnishing

Method :

Soak Gond Katira and Sabza separately in water overnight. Boil Falooda vermicelli for 5-7 minutes, strain, and add to cold water and keep aside. Heat milk in a pan, add sugar and dissolve it, and let it cool. First of all, add 1 spoonful of Rooh Afza to a tall glass. Then add 1 spoon of soaked Gond Katira, 1 spoon of Sabza, and 2 spoons of Falooda Vermicelli. Pour cold milk on top, then add a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Garnish with chopped nuts and serve chilled. This is a refreshing summer dessert.

Gond Katira Mishri Sharbat

Ingredients:

Gond Katira: 2 tsp

Mishri (Rock Sugar): 2-3 tsp (powdered)

Lemon Juice: 1 tsp

Water: 2 glasses

Ice Cubes: optional

Mint Leaves: for garnishing

Method :

Soak Gond Katira in 1 cup of water overnight or at least for 4-6 hours. In the morning, it will swell and become jelly-like. Take 2 glasses of cold water in a large vessel. Add soaked Gond Katira (with water) to it. Add sugar, candy powder, and lemon juice. Stir well so that the sugar candy dissolves. Add ice cubes for taste and garnish with mint leaves. Serve chilled. It gives freshness and coolness in summer.

Gond Katira Cold Milk

Ingredients:

Gond Katira: 1 tsp

Milk: 1 glass

Honey or sugar: 1-2 tsp

Cardamom powder: a pinch

Almonds (chopped): 4-5 (for garnishing)

Method :

Soak Gond Katira in water overnight. Strain it in the morning and keep it aside. Heat milk in a pan. Add soaked Gond Katira to it and boil for 2-3 minutes. Add honey or sugar and cardamom powder. Mix well. Let the milk cool slightly and pour it into a glass. Sprinkle chopped almonds on top and serve. It is beneficial for digestion and bones.

Take these precautions

Always soak Gond Katira before use so that there is no risk of choking. Consume it in limited quantities. Do not consume more than two teaspoons a day, as excessive use can cause digestive problems. Consult your doctor before consuming it if you have any health problems or are taking medication.

