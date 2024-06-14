Want to stay energetic throughout the day? Include this 'desi' protein powder in your diet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Include this 'desi' protein powder in your diet to stay energetic.

From weight loss to staying healthy, it is advisable to take a protein-rich diet. Protein helps in making the body healthy and strong. Nowadays people who go to the gym resort to protein supplements, but they also have to face many side effects. That's why today we are telling you about 100 per cent pure Desi protein powder. After eating you feel active and energetic throughout the day. It does not make you feel hungry for a long time and the stomach remains full. The special thing is that this protein powder also protects from heat and heat stroke. Yes, we are talking about Sattu, which is called the superfood of summer. Sattu made from gram and barley is rich in protein. Drinking it gives strength to the body. Know its benefits.

Sattu contains a sufficient amount of protein. If Sattu has peel also, then the body gets calcium from it. People in villages also call Sattu as 'Satua'. Sattu contains a good amount of fibre, carbohydrates, protein, calcium, and magnesium. It is especially recommended to eat it in summer. Sattu is considered a pure energy drink.

Nutrients in Sattu

If you consume 100 grams of Sattu, then the body gets 20.6% protein from it. 100 grams of Sattu contains 7.2% fat and 1.35% fibre. Sattu contains 65.2% carbohydrates, 2.95% moisture, and 406 calories. That means Sattu is a perfectly healthy option for breakfast.

How is Sattu made?

Sattu is eaten with great fondness in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. However, now most people have started eating sattu and knowing about it. Some people eat only roasted gram sattu, while some people like to eat barley and gram sattu. Health experts recommend drinking barley and gram sattu by dissolving it in water in summer. That is, always drink sattu after diluting it. You can drink it in any form, sweet or salty.

Benefits of drinking sattu

Sattu protects from heat stroke in summer and keeps the stomach cool. It also helps in controlling diabetes and blood pressure. Sattu is made from gram, so it is also beneficial for hair and skin. Sattu contains iron which makes hair healthy and strong. Sattu should be consumed in case of protein, vitamin and mineral deficiency. Sattu also proves helpful in reducing weight and boosting metabolism.

