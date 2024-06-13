5 benefits of drinking water mixed with ghee on an empty stomach in the morning

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Benefits of drinking water mixed with ghee on an empty stomach in the morning.

Nowadays people have given up ghee and oil in the pursuit of fitness. Eating too much ghee and oil can be harmful, but even doctors advise eating 1-2 spoons of ghee. In Ayurveda, desi ghee is considered very beneficial for health. If you add ghee to a glass of lukewarm water and drink it on an empty stomach in the morning, it relieves constipation. Desi ghee is also considered beneficial for the brain and bones. Let us know from a nutritionist, weight loss coach and keto dietitian Dr. Swati Singh what are the benefits of adding ghee to water and drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning.

Dietitian Dr Swati Singh says that ghee is a very beneficial fat for our body. Drinking ghee mixed in water on an empty stomach in the morning removes the toxins accumulated in the body. Drinking ghee mixed in water removes the problem of constipation. However, to get rid of constipation, you should also include a lot of salad and fibre-rich things in your diet throughout the day. Along with this, ghee also helps in strengthening your bones and keeping the skin healthy. Ghee is also good for your gut health. Ghee increases digestive enzymes in the body. Which helps in keeping you healthy.

How to drink ghee water

For this, take pure cow ghee heat it slightly and melt it.

Now take 1 glass of lukewarm water, add a spoon of ghee into it and mix it.

Drink this water in the morning on an empty stomach and then do not eat anything for 30 minutes.

Benefits of drinking ghee by adding it to hot water

Ghee contains omega-3 fatty acids which help in reducing bad cholesterol deposited in the body.

Ghee has natural moisturizing properties that make the skin soft and glowing.

Cow ghee reduces the formation of free cells and prevents the thickening of the arteries.

Ghee also helps in strengthening the brain from within and increasing memory.

By using desi ghee, the impurities accumulated in the body are removed and blood circulation improves.

